News
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Seemingly Mocks Taylor Swift at London Show
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl appeared to take a jab at Taylor Swift on the band’s live performance on Saturday night time at London Stadium.
After mentioning that Swift’s Eras Tour was at the moment happening at London’s Wembley Stadium, Grohl mentioned on stage, “I inform you, man, you don’t wish to undergo the wrath of Taylor Swift.”
He continued: “So we prefer to name our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had quite a lot of eras, and quite a lot of fucking errors as effectively. Only a couple.”
Grohl then implied that Swift doesn’t carry out dwell, telling the gang, “That’s as a result of we truly play dwell. What? Simply saying. You guys like uncooked, dwell rock ‘n’ roll music, proper? You got here to the fitting fucking place.”
Selection has reached out to Grohl’s reps for remark.
Grohl has praised Swift prior to now and even devoted the Foo Fighters track “Congregation” to the pop star on the BBC Radio Massive 1 Weekend in 2015.
“I’m formally obsessed. She may wish to get a restraining order as a result of I’m all about Swift,” Grohl mentioned on the 2015 U.Okay. music competition. “To my opening band, Taylor Swift. Taylor and the Swifts,” he added.
Swift is about to play the final date of her London cease on Sunday night time at Wembley Stadium, although she is going to return in August for one more 5 dates to finish the European leg of the Eras Tour.
At her first London present on Friday night time, Swift took a selfie with Prince William, who celebrated his forty second birthday on the live performance alongside kids George and Charlotte.
