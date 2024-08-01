Connect with us

News

Former ballerina Ashley Benefield found guilty of death of husband

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

Former ballerina Ashley Benefield found guilty of death of husband
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The sound of handcuffs clicking shut reverberated via a Manatee County courtroom late Tuesday night time on the conclusion of the Ashley Benefield trial. 

For the household of Doug Benefield, a naval pilot officer who was shot and killed by his estranged spouse in Lakewood Ranch in September 2020, the sound was of ringing justice.

“The sound was pretty much as good because the sight,” Tommie Benefield, Doug Benefield’s cousin and a witness within the trial, mentioned about watching Ashley Benefield be handcuffed, taken into the custody of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Workplace and led out of the courtroom. 

After nearly seven hours of deliberations, a six-person jury returned with a verdict of responsible of manslaughter, a lesser offense than the second-degree homicide cost for Ashley Benefield, 32. They discovered that the previous ballerina possessed and discharged a gun and consequently killed Doug Benefield.

The decision was learn out in a largely empty courtroom — with Doug Benefield’s household filling half the gallery — in comparison with how full the benches had been simply hours earlier than and all through the trial.

After 5 days of testimony, sidebars and objections the prosecution and protection gave closing arguments early Tuesday afternoon. 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending