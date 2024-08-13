Connect with us

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson arrested for alleged domestic violence at Universal CityWalk

22 hours ago

ByABC7.com employees

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 7:01PM

ABC7 Eyewitness News

Stream Southern California’s Information Chief and Authentic Reveals 24/7

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested final week at Common CityWalk after an alleged home violence incident, authorities confirmed with ABC Information.

The previous “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” actress was arrested Friday after she was allegedly seen by safety pushing her boyfriend throughout an argument, based on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.

Skai Jackson arrives on the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, on the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Picture by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Deputies decided that she was the aggressor and arrested her for misdemeanor spousal battery. She was booked and later launched.

Additional particulars in regards to the incident weren’t obtainable.

It is unclear if any expenses can be filed towards her.

