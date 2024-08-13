News
Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson arrested for alleged domestic violence at Universal CityWalk
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 7:01PM
Stream Southern California’s Information Chief and Authentic Reveals 24/7
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested final week at Common CityWalk after an alleged home violence incident, authorities confirmed with ABC Information.
The previous “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” actress was arrested Friday after she was allegedly seen by safety pushing her boyfriend throughout an argument, based on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.
Deputies decided that she was the aggressor and arrested her for misdemeanor spousal battery. She was booked and later launched.
Additional particulars in regards to the incident weren’t obtainable.
It is unclear if any expenses can be filed towards her.
Copyright © 2024 KABC Tv, LLC. All rights reserved.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News3 weeks ago
Angela Aguilar y Christian Nodal se casaron en ceremonia privada
-
News4 weeks ago
Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested Friday for suspicion of DUI
-
News4 weeks ago
Teddy Roosevelt survived shooting, assassination attempt in Milwaukee
-
News4 weeks ago
Mississippi Auditor calls for Congressman Bennie Thompson to resign
-
News4 weeks ago
What drivers had to say after NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway
-
News4 weeks ago
The best extended Amazon Prime Day 2024 tech deals you can still get