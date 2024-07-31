Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta dies at 31, reports say

Este artículo se ofrece en Español

Former Dodgers pitcher Reyes Moronta reportedly died in a crash within the Dominican Republic, in accordance with a number of experiences. He was 31.

Moronta reportedly died Sunday in a crash in his residence nation of the Dominican Republic. Extra particulars about his dying weren’t obtainable.

He joined the Dodgers in March 2022, and appeared in 22 video games earlier than he moved onto different Main League Baseball groups and finally Mexican and Dominican baseball leagues.

Moronta most just lately performed for the Bravos de León of the Mexican League, in accordance with SI.com. He had been launched simply this previous Thursday.