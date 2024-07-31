News
Former Major League pitcher Reyes Moronta dies in a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Main League Baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta has been killed in a motorbike accident within the Dominican Republic, one in all his former workforce’s mentioned Monday.
The 31-year-old Moronta performed for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels over six seasons.
“We profoundly remorse the sudden dying of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday,” Dominican workforce Aguilas Cibaenas mentioned on their social media accounts.
Moronta was driving a motorbike within the Villa Gonzalez group, within the northern a part of his house nation, on Sunday night time when the accident occurred.
“The Aguilas board, the baseball operations division and gamers share the ache along with his household, and we pray for his everlasting relaxation,” the workforce mentioned.
Moronta was lower from the Bravos de Leon workforce of the Mexican League final week. He had posted an 8.69 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 4 saves in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
___
AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News3 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay for free
-
News4 weeks ago
Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson, 24, among three killed in car crash
-
News3 weeks ago
Colombia 5-0 Panama (Jul 6, 2024) Game Analysis
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson killed in Maryland car crash
-
News4 weeks ago
Karen Read murder trial: Mistrial declared after jury deadlocks and an investigator is relieved of duty
-
News3 weeks ago
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love