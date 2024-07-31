Former Major League pitcher Reyes Moronta dies in a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former Main League Baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta has been killed in a motorbike accident within the Dominican Republic, one in all his former workforce’s mentioned Monday.

The 31-year-old Moronta performed for the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels over six seasons.

“We profoundly remorse the sudden dying of pitcher Reyes Moronta, who died yesterday,” Dominican workforce Aguilas Cibaenas mentioned on their social media accounts.

Moronta was driving a motorbike within the Villa Gonzalez group, within the northern a part of his house nation, on Sunday night time when the accident occurred.

“The Aguilas board, the baseball operations division and gamers share the ache along with his household, and we pray for his everlasting relaxation,” the workforce mentioned.

Moronta was lower from the Bravos de Leon workforce of the Mexican League final week. He had posted an 8.69 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 4 saves in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

