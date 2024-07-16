Former USC receiver Jordan Addison arrested near LAX on suspicion of DUI – Daily News

EL SEGUNDO — Former USC large receiver and present Minnesota Vikings star Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving underneath the affect after being caught asleep on the wheel close to LAX, authorities mentioned Sunday.

On Friday evening at 11:06 p.m., California Freeway Patrol officers have been dispatched to a report a disabled automobile was blocking lanes from the westbound Glen Anderson (105) Freeway to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard, based on an arrest report obtained by the Southern California Information Group.

Officers responding to the world reported a white Rolls-Royce blocking the primary lane of the freeway “with the driving force asleep behind the wheel,” based on the arrest report. A spokesperson for the CHP confirmed Sunday that the driving force was asleep when officers arrived on the scene.

Addison, 22, was arrested at roughly 11:36 p.m. after a DUI investigation was full. He was launched at 1:36 a.m. Saturday, the report added. No different info was instantly accessible from the CHP Sunday.

Addison’s agent, Timothy Youthful, didn’t instantly reply to an electronic mail looking for remark Sunday afternoon.

“We’re conscious of Jordan Addison’s arrest this previous Friday and are presently gathering extra info relating to the incident,” the Minnesota Vikings wrote in a press release.

After being named a consensus All-American and successful a Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2021 on the College of Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC from Pitt in 2022, recruited closely by quarterback Caleb Williams whereas within the portal. He shortly grew to become Williams’ prime deep menace and a significant contributor within the Trojans’ turnaround in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first season, incomes All-Pac-12 First Group honors after catching 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

Following his success as a junior at USC, Addison was drafted within the first spherical, twenty third total, within the 2023 NFL draft by the Vikings. He caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season.

Addison, driving a Lamborghini Urus, had been pulled over on July 20, 2023 and cited for velocity and reckless driving earlier than reporting to his first coaching camp with the Vikings.

Anybody with info relating to the incident close to LAX was urged to name the CHP’s West Los Angeles workplace at 310-642-3939 or, after hours, the CHP’s Los Angeles Communications Middle at 323-259-3200.