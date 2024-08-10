Foster a feline meow, er, now – NBC Los Angeles

What to Know Worldwide Cat Day is Aug. 8

Rescue teams and shelters throughout Southern California want fosters throughout kitten season and all year long

LA Animal Providers has an inventory of the way you’ll be able to help kittens and cats, from fostering to donations

Throwing a splashy, over-the-top Worldwide Cat Day occasion to your cat, the type of celebration that is full of decorations, presents, video games, and feline-inspired enjoyable?

It is true your cat might purr over your efforts and present his appreciation by rubbing his head in opposition to your leg. However cats will also be amazingly cool-headed about our human shows of enthusiasm, that means he would possibly solely reply with a flick of his tail.

Both method, cats are unbelievable.

Aug. 8, which is certainly Worldwide Cat Day, is all about celebrating the awesomeness of our feline pals.

However the event can be a purr-tastic and necessary immediate for individuals, too; it helps us to do not forget that hundreds of cats and kittens require our adoring help.

Actually hundreds, simply in Southern California, the place shelters are filled with felines as summer season heats up.

In case you are not throwing your individual cat an Worldwide Cat Day bash — and a loving ear scratch might suffice, actually — think about aiding an area rescue group with their many pressing wants.

Aug. 8 does arrive within the warmth of kitten season, when shelters are going through a heartbreaking inflow of tiny animals that require loads of TLC.

LA Animal Providers has a number of routes for us to take ought to we need to present some TLC to those tiny, loving cats. (Nope, that is not what TLC historically stands for, however we’ll go along with it as a result of it completely suits.)

Fostering a kitten, or just a few kittens, is all the time an emotion-filled possibility. It is a great way to help, and a bottle, if you cannot provide the toddler a everlasting house.

There’s additionally a Kitten Want Record, which incorporates gadgets like meals, feeding implements, and toys.

Completely happy Worldwide Cat Day, feline pals; give your individual furry roommate a scritch, then assist LA Animal Providers, or an area rescue group, as they assist cats in numerous methods.