France vs Austria live updates: Kylian Mbappe nose injury sours 1-0 Euro 2024 win for Les Bleus
Subscribers to The Athletic are chiming in with their response to the sport on our dialogue web page.
David H: Wow that was enjoyable. Great sport, wonderful performances from Kante, Maignan, Wimmer, Baumgartner, Saliba, Mbappe, and extra. Austria will stroll away with their heads held excessive and deservingly so; France will stroll away understanding they beat a really excellent Austrian crew and confirmed their champion credentials at present.
Ioannis S: Actual manic, this sport. Hectic, disrupted, personal objective, blood, head banging, damaged nostril.
Lee Okay: Actually don’t suppose France deserved all 3 (factors) there. Even discounting very dodgy officiating.
Lee is far from the one subscriber writing that the refereeing appeared to favour France at present…
