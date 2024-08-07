France vs. Egypt prediction, odds, time: 2024 Paris Olympics men’s soccer semifinal picks from proven expert

The 2024 Paris Olympics males’s soccer match continues with semifinal motion on Monday and host nation France will tackle Egypt in Lyon. France have smothered their opponents, sustaining a clear sheet in all 4 matches that they’ve performed to this point on the 2024 Summer season Olympics. In the meantime, Egypt drew the Dominican Republic, beat Uzbekistan, and scored a stunning win over Spain earlier than beating Paraguay 1-1(5-4) on penalties within the quarterfinals.

The match at Stade de Lyon will get underway at 3 p.m. ET. The French are the -240 favorites (threat $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest France vs. Egypt odds, with Egypt listed because the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/underneath for whole targets scored is 2.5. Earlier than you lock in your Egypt vs. France picks or 2024 Paris Olympics predictions, you must see what SportsLine’s Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and far more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 file within the Premier League for a $3,463 revenue. Anybody who follows him is manner up.

Now, Eimer has taken an in depth have a look at the France vs. Egypt match and locked in his 2024 Olympics soccer picks. You possibly can go to SportsLine now to see his picks. Listed below are the betting strains and developments for Egypt vs. France:

France vs. Egypt cash line: France -240, Draw +320, Egypt +700

France vs. Egypt over/underneath: 2.5 targets

France vs. Egypt to advance: France -600, Egypt +420

France vs. Egypt picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why it is best to again France

Sometimes identified for a relentless assault with Kylian Mbappe main the cost, the France U-23 workforce has crafted its personal identification. France opted to not use an over-age exemption on Mbappe after he helped lead the senior nationwide workforce to the UEFA Euro semifinals earlier in the summertime, however a deep French nationwide program nonetheless allowed the host nation to deliver a wealth of expertise to the 2024 Olympics.

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder and winger Michael Olise has been dynamic going ahead, with one aim and three assists in 4 Olympic matches. Nevertheless, it has been the French protection that has shined all through the Olympic males’s soccer match. France has but to concede a aim within the Summer season Video games with Guillaume Restes taking part in brilliantly in between the sticks and Castello Likeba and Loic Bade holding down the center-back positions. See which workforce to choose right here.

Why it is best to again Egypt

The Egyptians additionally gained a nailbiter within the semifinals, drawing Paraguay 1-1 in regulation after which advancing with a 5-4 victory within the shootout. Ibrahim Adel, who performs within the Egyptian Premier League, leads the squad with three targets in 4 matches. Zizo, who got here up as an expert in Belgium and Portugal earlier than spending the final six seasons as one of many prime strikers within the Egyptian Premier League, has two assists.

“Egypt have been in a position to take down Spain and Uzbekistan within the group stage, whereas pulling a nil-nil draw towards Dominican Republic. After their exhausting 1-1 over Paraguay, they will be trying to attempt to play issues gradual and preserve issues cagey towards an awesome French facet,” Eimer stated. See which workforce to choose right here.

The way to make France vs. Egypt picks

Eimer has now damaged down this 2024 Paris Olympics semifinals matchup from each angle and has locked in a pair of assured finest bets, together with one that provides a plus-money payout. Head to SportsLine to see his evaluation and finest bets.

So who wins France vs. Egypt on Monday, and the place does all of the betting worth lie? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in Egypt vs. France have all the worth, all from the soccer knowledgeable who returned a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors in 2023, and discover out.