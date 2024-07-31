From LSU to Paris: Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth’s unlikely path to the Olympics

For months, Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth would take a look at their telephones and be despatched right into a state of disbelief. It was a reminder of one thing concurrently superb and unlikely.

It was an image of the seaside volleyball venue on the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the Eiffel Tower within the background.

“We performed in Paris on the world tour the final two years … and Kristen and I checked out one another and had been like, ‘We wish to be right here in 2024,'” Kloth stated. “And we labored so arduous to get there.”

As former LSU seaside volleyball standouts, Nuss and Kloth’s path to the Olympics was paved with challenges, from Kloth’s transition from indoor volleyball to seaside volleyball to the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which unexpectedly solidified their partnership.

“There is no different strategy to describe it than simply an absolute dream come true,” Nuss stated.

Nuss’ and Kloth’s distinctive collegiate careers at LSU laid the muse for his or her Olympic desires. Kloth, who started her volleyball profession as an indoor participant at Creighton, made a daring transition to seaside volleyball as a graduate switch at LSU. Regardless of her preliminary apprehensions, Kloth discovered an ideal companion in Nuss, who was already a formidable participant. Collectively, they achieved an impeccable 36-0 file in 2021, incomes a number of accolades, together with the distinguished American Volleyball Coaches Affiliation Pair of the Yr award.

“We would not be going to the Olympics if it was not for the LSU seaside volleyball program,” Nuss stated. “That is the place we met. Fortunately, (Kloth) got here and transferred to LSU. That is additionally the place our coach was, who now works with us nonetheless. So actually our basis was born there.”

Kloth’s transition to seaside volleyball was something however clean. Transferring from her residence state of South Dakota to Louisiana, she confronted the daunting activity of studying a brand new sport from scratch. The preliminary experiences had been humbling, with moments that examined her resolve. Throughout her first aggressive seaside volleyball expertise, she was embarrassed by teenage gamers.

“I received destroyed,” Kloth laughed. “I could not rating in opposition to them. I hit each ball into the web. I hit it out. I could not transfer. And that is once I was like, ‘Alright, I may need to reevaluate my choice.’ That was extraordinarily humbling.”

Even earlier than she arrived in Baton Rouge, Kloth skilled hesitancy about persevering with the game. Destiny, or stubbornness, saved her on the trail ahead, nevertheless.

“I simply bear in mind being in my automobile and crying my eyes out as a result of I had made this dedication. I used to be going to maneuver to Louisiana. I did not know a single individual. I did not know how you can play this sport. And for some purpose I used to be identical to, ‘Yeah, let’s try this,'” Kloth stated.

Nuss and Kloth’s on-court partnership started throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, blossoming into knowledgeable partnership and friendship. (Picture courtesy of LSU)

Regardless of the challenges, Kloth’s dedication and the unwavering help from her teammates and coaches helped her navigate the tough waters of this transition. Her resilience paid off as she progressively honed her abilities, contributing considerably to the group’s success.

The COVID-19 pandemic, whereas disruptive to their lives in lots of manner, introduced an surprising alternative for Nuss and Kloth. The abrupt finish to the 2020 season — throughout which they weren’t companions on the sand — compelled each gamers to return residence, however it additionally gave them time to mirror and regroup. Kloth, annoyed with the isolation and keen to enhance, reached out to see if she might be a part of Nuss, a New Orleans native, in Louisiana to coach. This impromptu choice solid a stronger bond between them.

“I do not know what gave me the concept I might really name her,” Kloth stated, laughing. “However we dumped all of our time and power into making an attempt to get pretty much as good as we might as a result of we had been going to return again to LSU and we wished a nationwide championship.”

Their relentless coaching throughout the pandemic laid the groundwork for his or her skilled partnership. Upon returning to LSU, they performed collectively for a yr, additional solidifying their synergy on the court docket.

The transition from collegiate to skilled seaside volleyball got here with its personal set of challenges. The duo needed to navigate the complexities of worldwide tournaments and the intricacies of the Olympic qualification course of. Beginning with none worldwide factors, that are wanted to qualify for the Olympics, and no prior worldwide expertise, Nuss and Kloth confronted an uphill battle — straight uphill.

“We had been practically delusional as a result of we had zero factors and we had been beginning so late. We could not even get into tournaments. We had no thought what was occurring,” Kloth stated.

Their perseverance paid off as they quickly climbed the FIVB world rankings and are at the moment standing at No. 2. Vital victories, together with defeating the 2021 Olympic silver medalists in Turkey, marked their journey to Paris. The second they realized they certified for the Olympics was a surreal expertise, stuffed with disbelief and pleasure.

At a dinner with their coach, they had been knowledgeable that they had hit the minimal competitors threshold to punch their tickets. Kloth and Nuss each counted a number of instances earlier than being informed a match they thought did not rely towards that complete really did.

“We had been like, ‘Did he simply say we certified for the Olympics?’ It was identical to this oh-my-goodness second,” Nuss stated.

As they ready for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the place they’re among the many favorites to medal, Nuss and Kloth continued to coach in Baton Rouge, staying related to their roots. The unlikely duo, referred to as Group TKN, overcame adversity at a number of turns en path to their first Olympics. Their school experiences, they stated, had been catalysts in doing so.

“Thank goodness I relied on my teammates and my household to push via these powerful instances,” Kloth stated. “I wished to cease taking part in at Creighton. I wished to cease taking part in at LSU. I imply there are going to be ups and downs, however general I’m so glad that I completed out all of it. I by no means gave up. It actually does train you perseverance, and also you do need to push via adversity. And there is going to be ups and downs, and you are going to be sick. And it’s important to play via it. It actually teaches you a lot.”

“I feel it simply shapes who you’re. It builds your character there. There are arduous days, but additionally the toughest days are truthfully probably the most memorable ones,” Nuss added. “There’s so many life classes realized of simply taking part in a sport in school and being on a group that you will eternally use in your on a regular basis life, whether or not you are within the enterprise world or nonetheless taking part in sport. It doesn’t matter what, it simply provides you life classes that I tremendously cherish to at the present time and can eternally.”