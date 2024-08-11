Fumbles ‘negated a lot of good things’ Justin Fields did in Steelers debut

“The snapping half, we have simply acquired to be on the identical web page,” Fields mentioned. “I’ll put that on me to simply be on the identical web page and know who’s in at middle, know how one can alter and what I have to do subsequent within the sport.

“Simply cannot shoot ourselves within the foot. Should do the routine issues routinely. Q-C trade. Like I mentioned, I believe that is the factor that stopped us once we weren’t driving the ball properly. It is not an excellent feeling whenever you’re second-and-13, second-and-14. It is onerous to attain like that.”

Rookie Zach Frazier entered the sport for Herbig for Fields’ third and closing drive of the sport. A 20-yard strike from Fields to Van Jefferson acquired the chains transferring once more and the dashing assault acquired the Steelers again to midfield, however one other third-down sack led to a 3rd consecutive punt with the fourth-year quarterback on the helm.

Fields completed 5-of-6 passing for 67 yards in three fruitless possessions. The Steelers had been unable to attain any factors within the first half of Friday’s preseason loss to the Texans.

“I believed he and we did some good issues, but it surely was simply dulled by a number of the negativity,” Tomlin mentioned.

Tomlin mentioned after the sport that Russell Wilson will probably be out there for the Steelers second preseason sport towards Buffalo. Wilson has been in “pole” place for the beginning job since his arrival in Pittsburgh, however a nagging calf harm has restricted the presumptive QB1 all through coaching camp.

A flawless efficiency by Fields on Friday may need stoked the flames for a QB controversy in Pittsburgh, however he’ll as an alternative be trying to clear up the errors that hung over his first outing.

“I believe simply tighten up the small print,” Fields mentioned. “I believe we’re specializing in simply controlling what we are able to management and never capturing ourselves within the foot. It is only a repetitive factor. So long as we do this, put ourselves in nice area place and do the routine issues routinely, I believe we’ll be nice as a result of aside from that, like I mentioned earlier than, simply transfer the ball properly. I believe we executed properly, ran the ball properly.