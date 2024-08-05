Connect with us

Gabby Thomas advances in women's 200m; Shericka Jackson withdraws

SAINT-DENIS, France — Gabby Thomas had a comparatively simple time midway across the observe Sunday morning on the Paris Olympics.

Thomas simply gained her first-round warmth within the girls’s 200, working a time of twenty-two.20. Thomas was in warmth two and ran out of lane No. 5.

Jamaica’s Niesha Burgher ran a 22.54 to complete second and Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji took third, working a 22.75.

Thomas is a part of USA TODAY Sports activities’ 10 athletes to look at sequence.

