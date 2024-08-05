Gabby Thomas advances in women’s 200m; Shericka Jackson withdraws

SAINT-DENIS, France — Gabby Thomas had a comparatively simple time midway across the observe Sunday morning on the Paris Olympics.

Thomas simply gained her first-round warmth within the girls’s 200, working a time of twenty-two.20. Thomas was in warmth two and ran out of lane No. 5.

Jamaica’s Niesha Burgher ran a 22.54 to complete second and Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji took third, working a 22.75.

Thomas is a part of USA TODAY Sports activities’ 10 athletes to look at sequence.

The 27-year-old sprinter owns the quickest 200 time on this planet this yr at 21.78. She gained the 200 on the USA Olympic observe and discipline trials in June.

“Workforce USA is basically deep. Attending to symbolize Workforce USA on the Olympics is extremely particular,” Thomas mentioned. “I’m so glad that I’ve the chance to symbolize Workforce USA.”

The highest three in every spherical advance to the semifinals. All others have an opportunity to advance within the repechage spherical.

Shericka Jackson scratches from 200

The Jamaican girls sprinters are having a forgettable Olympics.

Shericka Jackson, the two-time world champion within the 200, withdrew from her signature occasion Sunday. Jackson was the favourite within the girls’s 200, however suffered an obvious harm final month. She scratched from the ladies’s 100 earlier than the beginning of Olympic observe and discipline competitors.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scratched from the 100 semifinals on Saturday.

Elaine Thompson-Herah suffered a season-ending Achilles harm earlier this season.

Olympic girls’s 100 champ runs 200

A day after profitable the most important race of her life and incomes her nation’s first ever medal, Julien Alfred breezed by her opening spherical warmth of the ladies’s 200.

Alfred led across the curve, jogged with about 15 metes left and crossed the road with a time of twenty-two.41 to win the primary warmth of the ladies’s 200.

