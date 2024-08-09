Gabby Thomas wins 200-meter Olympic final and takes gold : NPR

toggle caption Patrick Smith/Getty Photographs

SAINT-DENIS, France — Three years in the past on the Tokyo Summer time Video games, Gabby Thomas was compelled to accept bronze within the girls’s 200 meter closing.

However working Tuesday evening at Stade de France earlier than a crowd of some 80,000 folks, the 27-year-old American began quick, broke away early and received her first gold medal.

There can be no settling this time.

Clutching her head after crossing the end line, Thomas seemed relieved and joyous at her win. She unfold her arms with the American flag to rejoice.

“I’m actually in disbelief as a result of having an Olympic gold medal is one thing in my wildest goals. However on the identical time I understand how onerous I’ve fought for it,” Thomas stated after the race.

“I used to be not ready for the way I used to be going to really feel after I crossed the road as an Olympic champion. There may be nothing like strolling right into a stadium of 80,000 folks and so they’re screaming and so they’re proper on high of you. It made it much more particular after I crossed the road.”

Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who received a gold medal within the 100-meter closing in Saint-Denis on Saturday, took silver. It was the second-ever medal for her nation. Alfred stated she hoped her breakout performances in Paris would encourage extra athletics – and extra monetary assist – in her island nation.

“I really feel good,” Alfred stated. “This implies lots. First Olympics, to return with gold and silver, I can’t ask for greater than that.”

American Brittany Brown, age 29, received bronze. “It feels superb to be round these girls, to be part of this class of girls,” Brown stated. “It is one thing you aspire to be if you develop up.”