GAME RECAP—Aces Take Down Fever 88-69, Upping Winning Streak to 5 Games

LAS VEGAS (July 2, 2024)—The Las Vegas Aces (11-6) prolonged their profitable streak to five video games with an 88-69 defeat of the Indiana Fever (8-13) at house Tuesday evening in T-Cellular Enviornment. Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 34 factors to guide the Aces in scoring, whereas A’ja Wilson added 28 factors and 9 rebounds, Jackie Younger had a double-double with 15 factors and 10 assists and Kiah Stokes grabbed a team-best 12 boards.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 23 factors, and Caitlin Clark had 13 factors and 11 assists.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 26, Indiana 24)



The Aces went up 9-3 to open the sport, however 6 consecutive from the Fever evened the rating at 9. The Fever held a 13-11 edge halfway by way of the quarter, however after a Plum 3-pointer at 4:06 the Fever by no means once more led within the sport. Plum led the Aces with 9 factors and Mitchell matched that for the Fever. Each groups hit on 42.9% of their photographs from the sphere, the Aces have been 6 of 14 and the Fever 9 of 21. The Aces swished in 12 of 13 from the road whereas the Fever went 5 of 5 from the charity stripe.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 46, Indiana 37)



The Fever have been nonetheless inside 2 factors at 6:31, however the Aces slowly elevated their result in 10 factors, 44-34, with 1:43 to play earlier than halftime and headed to the locker room up 9. Wilson paced all scorers within the body with 10 factors, whereas Aliyah Boston’s 4 led Indiana. The Aces hit 9 of 19 from the sphere and a couple of of 5 from 3-point, whereas Indiana made 6 of 18 of their subject aim makes an attempt and 1 of seven from distance.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 65, Indiana 59)



The Aces expanded their result in 11 early within the third quarter, however the Fever scored the sport’s subsequent 6 to slice it to 49-44. The hole remained within the single digits by way of the rest of the interval. The Fever outrebounded the Aces 16-7. Indiana dedicated 4 turnovers which the Aces flipped into 8 factors whereas the Fever didn’t flip both of Las Vegas”s miscues into factors. Plum and Younger scored 8 and seven factors, respectively. The Fever have been led by 8 from Caitlin Clark.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 88, Indiana 69)



A 12-0 run over the primary 4 minutes of the ultimate body, 10 factors of which got here from Plum, put to relaxation any upset hopes the Fever had. The Aces outscored the Fever 23-10 within the quarter by netting 47.4% from the sphere, whereas holding Indiana to 26.7% of their subject aim makes an attempt. Plum completed the quarter with 12 factors and Mitchell had 6 for the Fever.

KEY STATS



The Aces went 15 for 17 from the free throw line, whereas Indiana made 7 0f 13.

Las Vegas made 9 of 25 (.360) 3-pointers whereas the Fever made 6 of 26 (.231). The Aces additionally linked on 45.1 % of their subject objectives (32 for 71) whereas Indiana made 36.4 % of theirs (28 for 77)

Las Vegas turned 16 Fever miscues into 19 factors, whereas Indiana flipped 10 Aces turnovers into 6 factors.

The Fever outrebounded the Aces 44-38, together with 13-7 on the offensive finish, and outscored the Aces 21-12 on second-chance factors.

GAME NOTES

Wilson grabbed 9 rebounds and now has 1,823 for her profession and is inside 3 boards of transferring into thirty third place on the WNBA’s profession rebound listing (Wendy Palmer, 1,825). Natalie Williams (thirty second, 1832), Plenette Pierson (thirty first, 18,34) and Cheryl Ford (thirtieth, 1,907) are subsequent up on the listing.

Wilson had 5 blocked photographs and now has 385 for her profession—tied with Tamika Catchings for the 14th most in WNBA historical past. Tina Charles is thirteenth with 395.

Grey handed out 4 assists, and now has 1,520 for her profession—the ninth most in WNBA historical past. Cappie Pondexter is eighth on the listing with 1,578.

Plum entered the sport with 2,968 profession factors and scored her 3,000th on an 8′ driving floater with 6:07 to play within the sport. She now has 3,002 profession factors.

Plum’s 34 factors marked the first time she’s scored no less than 30 factors this season and the sixth time in her profession.

Younger’s 15-point, 10-assist double-double is her third level/help double-double this season, and third of her profession.

The Aces welcomed 20,366 followers to T-Cellular Enviornment, which is the fifth-most attended sport in WNBA common season historical past and essentially the most since 1999. Eight of the franchise’s high 10 attendance marks since transferring to Las Vegas have are available 2024.

The Aces have been with out the providers of Tiffany Hayes who was not with the group (private).

NEXT UP

Las Vegas stays at house for a Thursday, July 4, rematch towards the Washington Mystics (5-15) on June 29. The sport suggestions at 7 pm PT, and can be telecast nationally on Amazon Prime and domestically on the Silver Stats Sports activities & Leisure Community.