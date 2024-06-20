Gateway Church pastor Robert Morris resigns amid sex abuse allegations

A pastor at a Texas megachurch resigned Tuesday after a lady accused him of sexually abusing her a number of occasions between 1982 and 1987, when she was a minor. The resignation of Robert Morris, founder and senior pastor at Gateway Church, was accepted by the church’s board of elders. In a press release, the board mentioned it’s “heartbroken and appalled” by the allegations raised by Cindy Clemishire, who was 12 when the alleged abuse started in 1982. The church mentioned it had employed a legislation agency to analyze the allegations.

“Regretfully, earlier than Friday, June 14, the elders didn’t have all of the details of the inappropriate relationship between Morris and the sufferer, together with her age on the time and the size of the abuse,” the board mentioned, including that the elders had recognized about an extramarital relationship however thought it was with a “younger girl.”

“For the sake of the sufferer, we’re grateful this example has been uncovered,” it added.

Morris’s identify was faraway from the church’s webpage itemizing its management late Monday, and his son James is now listed because the church’s senior chief.

In a press release, Clemishire, 54, mentioned that whereas she is grateful that Morris is not a pastor at Gateway, she is upset that he was not terminated. She additionally disputed the board’s assertion that it had not been conscious of her age on the time of the alleged abuse, saying she had advised a church official and a board member particulars of the occasions in 2005 and 2007.

“Gateway had the knowledge however deliberately determined to embrace the false narrative Robert Morris needed them to imagine,” Clemishire mentioned.

The board of elders didn’t reply to a request for remark Tuesday night time. The legislation agency employed by the board to analyze the alleged abuses, Haynes and Boone, confirmed it “has been engaged to conduct an impartial investigation.”

Morris didn’t reply to a request for remark, however he has advised the Christian Publish that in his early 20s, he was “concerned in inappropriate sexual habits with a younger girl in a house I used to be staying.” Morris mentioned there was “kissing and petting and never intercourse, however it was incorrect.” Morris mentioned he confessed and repented in 1987, “submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the younger girl’s father” and was suggested to take a break from the ministry. He returned in 1989, he mentioned, with their blessing.

Clemishire’s allegations first emerged on the spiritual weblog Wartburg Watch on Friday. Afterward, she additionally described the alleged abuse to the Dallas Morning Information, saying that Morris was an in depth household buddy and a touring preacher when he stayed at her dwelling in 1982. On Christmas night time that 12 months, Morris invited her to his room, she advised the paper. After asking her to lie down on her again, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, and warned her towards reporting the occasion. She mentioned the abuse continued for 4½ years.

Morris would go on to discovered Gateway Church within the Dallas space in 2000, beginning with 30 members and rising the ministry to an evangelistic church with a few dozen places and greater than 100,000 attending every weekend, in keeping with the church’s web site.

Morris was amongst a gaggle of evangelical pastors and leaders who served on an unofficial religion advisory group for the Trump administration. The group, whose members fluctuated, would come to the White Home for briefings and pose with Trump for images. Whereas their precise affect on coverage wasn’t clear, the general public photos had been highly effective for conservative Christians who had felt unseen by earlier presidents. Trump was amongst a roundtable of high White Home officers in 2020 at Gateway, the place he known as Morris and one other church chief “nice individuals with an ideal repute.”