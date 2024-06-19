Gator Great Al Horford Earns NBA Championship

Vernon Maxwell 1994, 1995 Houston Rockets Udonis Haslem 2006, 2012, 2013 Miami Warmth Jason Williams 2006 Miami Warmth Matt Bonner 2007, 2014 San Antonio Spurs Corey Brewer 2011 Dallas Mavericks Mike Miller 2012, 2013 Miami Warmth David Lee 2015 Golden State Warriors Marreese Speights 2015 Golden State Warriors Chris Chiozza 2022 Golden State Warriors Al Horford 2024 Boston Celtics

Florida males’s basketball nice Al Horford earned an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics on Monday, offering one more spotlight to his 17-year NBA profession that features 5 All-Star alternatives. Beginning all 5 video games of the collection, Horford averaged 7.0 factors and 6.2 rebounds within the NBA Finals, together with 9 factors and 9 boards in Monday’s clincher.The tenth Florida alum to say an NBA title as a participant, Horford additionally joins Corey Brewer and Marreese Speights as Gators to win each an NCAA championship at UF and an NBA title.Horford, an All-American and two-time All-SEC performer for the Orange and Blue, helped lead the Gators to back-to-back nationwide championships in 2006 and 2007 earlier than embarking on his NBA profession that has seen him rating greater than 16,000 factors in common season and playoff motion.Thrice, Horford’s NBA title hopes ended within the Jap Convention Finals by the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers – 2015 with Atlanta, 2017 and 2018 with Boston. After stints in Philadelphia and Oklahoma Metropolis, Horford returned to the Celtics and broke via the Jap Convention Finals to make his first NBA Finals look in 2022, although Boston got here up brief towards Golden State.After a Recreation 7 loss within the 2023 Jap Convention Finals, Boston bounced again this season for a dominant 2024 run to the championship, posting a 16-3 document within the playoffs with a sweep within the Jap Convention Finals vs. Indiana and an NBA Finals win in 5 video games towards Dallas to say the championship.



2024-25 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

New season tickets at the moment are obtainable beginning at lower than $20 per recreation. Males’s basketball season ticket holders take pleasure in nice perks corresponding to entry to the most effective seat areas, an annual reward, precedence entry to postseason tickets, and rather more!

Extra Data on 2024-25 Season Tickets

Click on Right here to purchase season tickets, or fill out this manner to be contacted by a Gator Ticket Workplace consultant.

2024-25 SEASON TICKET RENEWALS

Season ticket holders are eligible to resume their identical seats for the 2024-25 season via July 11. Cost plans and seat relocation alternatives can be found for followers who renew by the July 11 deadline. All returning ticket holders can renew on-line, contact the Gator Ticket Workplace Service and Retention workforce at (352) 375-4683 or fill out a ticket info request type to be contacted.

