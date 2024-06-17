George Strait breaks US concert attendance record in Texas

George Strait, the “king of nation music,” is now additionally the “king of concert events.”

Strait broke the document for the most important U.S. ticketed present when he stepped onstage at Kyle Subject at Texas A&M in School Station on Saturday.

The “Amarillo By Morning” singer performed to a crowd of 110,905 followers in south Texas, breaking an all-time attendance document beforehand set by the Grateful Lifeless practically 50 years in the past.

In 1977, 107,019 followers packed into New Jersey’s Raceway Park to catch the Lifeless present. Strait bested that quantity on Saturday by practically 4,000 tickets offered, in keeping with Billboard.

TRY FOX NEWS’ FUN NEW GAMES PAGE, WITH 6 GAMES TO CHOOSE FROM!

“We received some Aggie’s on the market? Oh yeah! I’m ashamed to say this, however that is my first time to ever be in Kyle Subject… rattling,” Strait advised the gang. “Simply invite me again, I’ll come!”

MORGAN WALLEN’S NASHVILLE ARREST MOCKED BY FELLOW COUNTRY SINGER: ‘ALEXA, PLAY THE CHAIR BY GEORGE STRAIT’

Previous to the present, he despatched out a message on X (previously referred to as Twitter) and inspired his followers to reach early and keep hydrated as a result of they had been in for a deal with.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was within the crowd to see Strait debut two new songs, “MIA in MIA” and “The Little Issues,” from his upcoming album, “Cowboys and Dreamers.”

“Unbelievable live performance by the King, George Strait,” Abbott wrote on X. “Largest packed home for a priority in America. Ever.”

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sen. Ted Cruz wrote, “Took my daughter Caroline to see @GeorgeStrait at Kyle Subject @TAMU tonight. Nice enjoyable. Spectacular live performance.”

Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman additionally joined the king at Kyle Subject as particular visitors.

He is no stranger to creating and breaking information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Strait has probably the most No. 1 singles of any artist in any music style, and he is the one artist to chart a high 10 hit yearly for 30 years.

As well as, Strait has achieved probably the most No. 1 albums within the historical past of nation music, which incorporates 20 of his 60 No. 1 hits.

His information do not cease there. He is offered greater than 120 million information worldwide, incomes the standing as one of many bestselling music artists of all time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Strait has 13 multiplatinum and 38 gold albums. His ‘92 “Pure Nation” catalog went six occasions platinum, and his highest licensed album is the ’95 basic “Strait Out of the Field.”