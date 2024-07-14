Connect with us

Get 87-cent dozens in honor of birthday

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 87th birthday on Friday, July 12, by offering customers 87-cent Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.
Krispy Kreme’s 87th birthday is on Friday, and the doughnut chain is providing clients a candy deal to have fun.

Prospects who buy any dozen doughnuts at common worth can obtain an Authentic Glazed dozen for 87 cents on July 12, the corporate introduced Tuesday, with a restrict of two dozen when bought in-shop and through drive-thru and one dozen when bought on-line for pickup or supply.

Prospects can use the code BDAY when ordering on-line to redeem the supply, the corporate stated.

“Treating our followers on our birthday is a long-time custom,” stated Dave Skena, International Chief Model Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a information launch.

