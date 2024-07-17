Glenn Youngkin Goes To RNC With A Failed Track Record and Zero Accomplishments in Virginia

Tonight, Glenn Youngkin will converse on the Republican Nationwide Conference. DPVA Chairwoman Susan Swecker shared the next assertion:

“Only a few years in the past, Republicans and the media praised Youngkin as a “rising star” within the occasion. No one says that anymore as a result of he hasn’t achieved something as governor,” DPVA Chairwoman Susan Swecker stated. “After voters rejected his plan to ban abortion by electing Democrats to take management of the state legislature in 2023, it’s clear that Virginians desire a change and reject Republican insurance policies that push us again by generations, not transfer us ahead right into a brighter future.”

Since Youngkin gained’t say any of this in his speech, we need to remind you of his document: