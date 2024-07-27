Gojira performs at Olympic opening ceremony: What to know

Editor’s notice: Comply with Olympics opening ceremony reside updates.

Athletes shall be vying for gold over the subsequent two weeks, however a unique type of metallic stole the present on Friday.

Sandwiched between showtunes from “Les Miserables” and “Carmen,” the French heavy-metal band Gojira made a head-banging look throughout the Olympics opening ceremony, giving viewers a sure degree of tradition shock.

First greeted by a headless Marie Antoinette, Gojira carried out on the Conciergerie alongside the River Seine.

Here is what to know.

2024 Olympic medals: Who’s main the medal depend? Comply with alongside as we observe the medals for each sport.

Who’s Gojira, metallic band at opening ceremony?

Gojira is made up of Joe Duplantier, Mario Duplantier, Christian Andreu and Jean-Michel La- badie. They carried out on the Conciergerie, which was the residence of French kings in medieval instances.

It grew to become a jail throughout the French Revolution, and Marie Antoinette was considered one of its most well-known prisoners. Gojira carried out alongside singer Marina Viotti.

The identify of the band is impressed by the legendary kaiju Godzilla, and so they have been initially named Godzilla till 2001. They’re three-time Grammy Award nominees and most lately launched their album “Fortitude” in 2021.

Gojira performs metallic and totally different subgenres, together with progressive metallic and groove metallic.

Marie Antoinette could have misplaced her head, but when she nonetheless had one, she’d be banging it in 2024 because of Gojira.