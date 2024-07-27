Connect with us

Gojira performs at Olympic opening ceremony: What to know

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

Editor’s notice: Comply with Olympics opening ceremony reside updates.

Athletes shall be vying for gold over the subsequent two weeks, however a unique type of metallic stole the present on Friday. 

Sandwiched between showtunes from “Les Miserables” and “Carmen,” the French heavy-metal band Gojira made a head-banging look throughout the Olympics opening ceremony, giving viewers a sure degree of tradition shock.

First greeted by a headless Marie Antoinette, Gojira carried out on the Conciergerie alongside the River Seine.

Here is what to know.

