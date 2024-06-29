News
Governor Newsom statement on Supreme Court’s homeless encampments decision
Prior rulings by the Ninth Circuit Courtroom of Appeals have left few and fragmented choices for native governments to confront the homelessness disaster. California’s elected officers have discovered themselves embroiled in years-long lawsuits, blocking even essentially the most commonsense efforts to clear encampments that pose well being and security issues, with out course on what they will and can’t do to make areas occupied by unhoused individuals safer for these inside and close to them.
The Governor has persistently referred to as for readability from the courts and beforehand filed a separate amicus transient requesting the US Supreme Courtroom to listen to this case. California is investing $1 billion as a part of the state’s Encampment Decision Fund (ERF). These {dollars} are particularly earmarked to assist transfer people experiencing homelessness out of harmful encampments and into shelter and housing.
