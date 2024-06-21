Gracie Abrams Shares Taylor Swift Collaboration ‘Us’ on ‘The Secret of Us’

In keeping with the Taylor Swift heartbreak survival information, 10 months is the most secure wager to make when contemplating how lengthy it’d take to crawl out of the ruins of a previous relationship. She delivered this lesson on the 1989 deep lower “Clear,” which she carried out one night time on the Eras tour on the request of her assist act Gracie Abrams. Now, the 2 musicians are evaluating notes on “Us,” their collaboration from Abrams’ newest studio album The Secret of Us.

Abrams leads the file, laying out items of the previous for correct examination. “And if historical past’s clear, somebody all the time leads to ruins/And what appeared like destiny turns into ‘What the hell was I doing?’/Babylon lovers hangin’ lifetimes on a vine/Do you miss mine?” she asks on the primary pre-chorus.

When the second comes round, she trades off with Swift, who sings, “And if historical past’s clear, the flames all the time find yourself in ashes/And what appeared like destiny, give it ten months and also you’ll be previous it/Babylon lovers hangin’ missed calls on the road/I gave you mine.”

Swift and Abrams wrote “Us” along with producer and frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, who helmed manufacturing on the file alongside Jack Antonoff.

“All I can let you know for now could be that among the most enjoyable I’ve ever had in my entire complete life was penning this tune collectively. Fingers down,” Abrams shared on X (previously Twitter) when the function was first revealed on her tracklist for the album. “I’m at the moment smiling and sweating excited about it and I’ll by no means recover from the shock of seeing this one on the tracklist. You understand how I really feel.”

Final yr, Abrams joined Swift for a stretch of reveals on the Eras tour. Throughout the second night time in Cincinnati, Swift welcomed Abrams and Dessner to the stage for a particular efficiency of “I Miss You, I’m Sorry,” one of many youthful musician’s breakout singles from her debut EP Minor, launched in 2020.

Final yr, when she was nominated for Greatest New Artist on the Grammy Awards, Abrams spoke to Rolling Stone about probably the most vital milestone moments of the yr that she’s probably the most pleased with. The primary that got here to thoughts for her was becoming a member of Swift on the highway, particularly the perception she gained “from watching Taylor’s present as many instances as I’ve and simply form of being in shut proximity to her, studying from her as a musician and as a pal and as a enterprise particular person.”

She added: “I really feel like I’m consistently in a position to take notes and watch her affect on her followers, and he or she’s been so beneficiant with me in sharing her viewers with me. I believe there’s been this plain energetic cost since then that has broadened my creativeness so considerably, actually.”

The Secret of Us marks Abrams’ second full-length studio album, following the discharge of final yr’s Good Riddance.