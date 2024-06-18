Gretchen Walsh, Virginia star, makes Olympic team after world record

After shattering the 100-meter butterfly world file Saturday, Gretchen Walsh maintained her momentum and received Sunday’s last at U.S. Olympic trials, qualifying for her first Olympic group.

The 21-year-old swimmer from the College of Virginia clocked a 55.31 to win the 100 fly last, a pair tenths of a second shy of her new world file at 55.18, which broke Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjöström’s 55.48 mark from 2016.

“I’m nonetheless in shock, I don’t even know what to say,” Walsh informed NBC Sports activities after successful the 100 fly last. “Making the group was the largest purpose, however getting the world file was absolute madness, so I couldn’t ask for a greater first occasion of the meet.”

Torri Huske completed second to Walsh with a time of 55.52 and may lock up the remaining Crew USA spot within the race. Huske additionally completed fourth within the 100 fly on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Regan Smith — a three-time Olympic medalist from Tokyo — completed third, clocking in at 55.62.