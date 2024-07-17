Gunnar Henderson bows out early in Home Run Derby

Gunnar Henderson hits 11 in Residence Run Derby, fails to advance previous first spherical

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson bowed out early within the 2024 Residence Run Derby Monday evening, hitting 11 dwelling runs and failing to advance previous the primary spherical. Henderson is third within the MLB with 28 dwelling runs on the all-star break, and he had the very best complete of anybody competing within the occasion.Henderson completed final within the first spherical.The Orioles aren’t completed with All-Star Weekend, although.Henderson is one among 5 Orioles to make the journey to Arlington, Texas, for the 2024 MLB All-Star Sport. He is joined by catcher Adley Rutschman, third baseman Jordan Westburg, pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander.

