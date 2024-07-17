Connect with us

News

Gunnar Henderson bows out early in Home Run Derby

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

Gunnar Henderson bows out early in Home Run Derby
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Gunnar Henderson hits 11 in Residence Run Derby, fails to advance previous first spherical

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson bowed out early within the 2024 Residence Run Derby Monday evening, hitting 11 dwelling runs and failing to advance previous the primary spherical. Henderson is third within the MLB with 28 dwelling runs on the all-star break, and he had the very best complete of anybody competing within the occasion.Henderson completed final within the first spherical.The Orioles aren’t completed with All-Star Weekend, although.Henderson is one among 5 Orioles to make the journey to Arlington, Texas, for the 2024 MLB All-Star Sport. He is joined by catcher Adley Rutschman, third baseman Jordan Westburg, pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander.

ARLINGTON, Va. —

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson bowed out early within the 2024 Residence Run Derby Monday evening, hitting 11 dwelling runs and failing to advance previous the primary spherical.

Henderson is third within the MLB with 28 dwelling runs on the all-star break, and he had the very best complete of anybody competing within the occasion.

Henderson completed final within the first spherical.

The Orioles aren’t completed with All-Star Weekend, although.

Henderson is one among 5 Orioles to make the journey to Arlington, Texas, for the 2024 MLB All-Star Sport. He is joined by catcher Adley Rutschman, third baseman Jordan Westburg, pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending