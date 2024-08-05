News
Gymnastics preview, Aug. 5: Simone Biles closes out gymnastics in Paris with two more medal opportunities
When Simone Biles is on the roster, many individuals routinely assume gold. Nonetheless, the steadiness beam title is nearly anyone’s sport.
China’s Zhou Yaqin, the reigning world silver medalist, completed the qualification spherical with the best rating, however not by a lot. Biles, the reigning world champion, completed simply over a tenth beneath Yaqin and might be hungry for gold after profitable bronze in Rio and Tokyo.
Suni Lee can be concentrating on gold and has been very vocal about her purpose when speaking to the media.
“Beam, I need to win this time round,” Lee stated after taking bronze on the uneven bars the day earlier than beam finals. “I really feel like each single time I make it right into a beam last I by no means actually show what I can do. So this time round I need to show to myself that I can do it.”
Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade might contend for a spot on the rostrum as nicely. Andrade certified in third and solely wants yet another medal to surpass sailors Robert Scheidt and Torben Grael to change into probably the most embellished Brazilian in Olympic historical past.
BALANCE BEAM QUALIFICATION RESULTS:
1. Zhou Yaqin (China) – 14.866
2. Simone Biles (United States) – 14.733
3. Rebeca Andrade (Brazil) – 14.500
4. Suni Lee (United States) – 14.033
5. Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (Romania) – 14.000
6. Manila Esposito (Italy) – 13.966
7. Alice D’Amato (Italy) – 13.866
8. Julia Soares (Brazil) – 13.800
