(Grey Information) – Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant.

The 32-year-old is anticipating her first youngster with boyfriend Ken Urker.

On Tuesday, Blanchard made the announcement in a YouTube video titled “I’m Pregnant, My Journey So Far.”

Blanchard stated she is due in January. She stated the being pregnant was “surprising” however that she and Urker are excited to enter parenthood.

In line with PEOPLE, Blanchard beforehand was in a relationship with Urker earlier than she married Ryan Anderson.

After her divorce, Blanchard stated she and Urker reconnected.

Blanchard was launched from jail in December 2023 after serving eight years for her function in her mom’s 2015 homicide.

Blanchard is a sufferer of abuse and Munchausen by proxy, and her story has launched her into the nationwide highlight. She now’s an abuse activist and social media character.

Copyright 2024 Grey Native Media, Inc. All rights reserved.