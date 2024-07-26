Harris pushes cease-fire after Netanyahu meets with her, Biden separately

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Joe Biden on the White Home on Thursday to debate the U.S.-Israeli relationship amid tensions over the continuing battle in Gaza and a altering political panorama in the US.

“Welcome again, Mr. Prime Minister. We received so much to speak about,” Biden mentioned briefly remarks shortly earlier than cameras left the room.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a gathering with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Eisenhower Government Workplace Constructing on the White Home advanced in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2024. Julia Nikhinson/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris — who’s looking for to succeed Biden — met with Netanyahu later within the day and took the lead in addressing the general public about their discussions.

She has been extra outspoken than Biden about killed Palestinian civilians and referred to as on Israel to permit extra humanitarian help in, and later pressured the significance for Israel to keep away from extra civilian casualties in Gaza.

“We can’t look away within the face of those tragedies. We can’t enable ourselves to grow to be numb to the struggling. And I cannot be silent,” Harris mentioned following her assembly.

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within the Vice President’s ceremonial workplace on the Eisenhower Government Workplace Constructing in Washington, July 25, 2024. Roberto Schmidt/AFP through Getty Pictures

The conferences got here simply hours after Biden, in an Oval Workplace deal with, informed Individuals that getting peace in Gaza — ending the combating between Israel and Hamas and releasing hostages — is certainly one of his high objectives in his remaining six months in workplace. Netanyahu thus far has resisted Biden’s efforts, rejecting his requires a cease-fire.

Netanyahu introduced up their lengthy relationship and different Israeli leaders Biden has recognized all through his profession.

“From a proud Jew Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I need to thanks for 50 years of public service and 50 years of assist for the state of Israel. And I sit up for discussing with you in the present day and dealing with you within the months forward on the good points earlier than us,” Netanyahu mentioned.

Biden mirrored on that first assembly, joking, “I used to be solely 12 then.”

Different U.S. officers attending included Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White Home nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby informed reporters that the president was going to press Netanyahu to assist “shut the gaps” with the peace deal that may return the Israeli hostages.

“We’re nearer now than now we have ever been earlier than,” he mentioned.

The assembly between Netanyahu and the president lasted for about an hour and a half, the Israeli prime minister’s workplace mentioned.

It was the primary time the leaders have come face-to-face since Biden introduced he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris’ run.

Each leaders met with American households of Israeli hostages, in keeping with the White Home.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a gathering within the Vice President’s ceremonial workplace on the Eisenhower Government Workplace Constructing in Washington, July 25, 2024. Roberto Schmidt/AFP through Getty Pictures

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, one of many relations, informed reporters following their assembly that they felt “extra optimistic than now we have because the first spherical of the releases in late November, early December.”

“We received absolute dedication from the Biden administration and from Prime Minister Netanyahu that they perceive the urgency of this second now, to waste no time, and to finish this deal because it at present stands,” he mentioned.

The households additionally dismissed issues that Biden not looking for a second time period may damage the probabilities of a deal coming collectively, arguing it may truly assist.

“I truly suppose it permits the president to be laser-focused on the issues which can be true priorities to him, and saving human beings, cherished human beings,” Rachel Goldberg, the mom of hostage Hersch Goldberg-Polin, mentioned.

Kirby wouldn’t touch upon why Harris was assembly with Netanyahu later however famous that she had marketing campaign occasions whereas Biden met with the prime minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint assembly of Congress within the chamber of the Home of Representatives on the U.S. Capitol, on July 24, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Getty Pictures

Harris and Netanyahu shook palms earlier than U.S. and Israeli flags round 5:10 p.m. in her ceremonial workplace.

Solely Harris spoke to reporters following the conferences and reiterated that Israel has the suitable to defend itself however added, “the way it does so issues.”

“I’ve met with the households of those American hostages a number of occasions now, and I’ve informed them every time they aren’t alone, and I stand with them. And President Biden and I are working daily to carry them house,” she mentioned.

Harris mentioned that she talked to Netanyahu about her “critical concern” in regards to the collateral harm and struggling of Gazan civilians.

“With over 2 million folks going through excessive ranges of meals insecurity, and half 1,000,000 folks going through catastrophic ranges of acute meals insecurity. What has occurred in Gaza over the previous 9 months is devastating; the photographs of lifeless youngsters and determined, hungry folks fleeing for security, typically displaced for the second, third or fourth time,” she mentioned.

Harris addressed the teams who’ve been calling for a cease-fire and peace within the Center East, and pushed for a two-state resolution saying “I see you, I hear you.”

“Allow us to all condemn terrorism and violence. Allow us to all do what we will to stop the struggling of harmless civilians. And allow us to condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia and hate of any variety. And allow us to work to unite our nation,” she mentioned.

The White Home assembly comes a day after Netanyahu addressed a joint assembly of Congress, which Harris didn’t attend, holding a beforehand scheduled marketing campaign occasion as an alternative.

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu within the Oval Workplace on the White Home, on July 25, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Pictures

The prime minister has praised Biden for “half century of friendship to Israel” and U.S. assist following the Oct. 7 assaults.

“He rightly referred to as Hamas ‘sheer evil.’ He dispatched two plane carriers to the Center East to discourage a wider battle. And he got here to Israel to face with us throughout our darkest hour — a go to that may by no means be forgotten,” Netanyahu mentioned in his speech to lawmakers on Wednesday.

The prime minister didn’t point out Harris. However he did laud former President Donald Trump for his assist of Israel throughout his 4 years in workplace.

Netanyahu is scheduled to satisfy with Trump Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

The prime minister has referred to as on the U.S. to offer bipartisan assist for Israel in the course of the battle and urged leaders to, “Give us the instruments quicker and we’ll end the job quicker.”

“Israel will combat till we destroy Hamas’ navy capabilities and its function in Gaza and produce all our hostages house. That is what whole victory means. And we’ll accept nothing much less.”

President Joe Biden shakes palms with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout a gathering within the Oval Workplace of the White Home in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2024. Jim Watson/AFP through Getty Pictures

In Might, Biden paused a cargo to Israel of unguided bombs citing issues that they might be used on civilians.

Congress despatched $26 billion in help to Israel and offered humanitarian aid for folks in Gaza in April as a part of a overseas help package deal.

About $4 billion of that was devoted to replenishing Israel’s missile protection programs. Greater than $9 billion of the whole went towards humanitarian help in Gaza.