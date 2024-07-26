Harris tells Netanyahu ‘it is time’ to end war in Gaza

Harris expresses concern over Gaza in talks with Netanyahu

US Vice-President Kamala Harris – who’s anticipated to be the Democratic nominee for November’s presidential election – has held what she known as “frank and constructive” talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Putting a more durable tone than President Joe Biden, Ms Harris stated she made clear her “severe considerations” about casualties in Gaza, telling Mr Netanyahu how Israel defended itself mattered. “It’s time for this conflict to finish,” she stated after their face-to-face talks on the White Home. Ms Harris additionally confused the necessity for a path to a two-state resolution, whereas calling on Individuals to pay attention to “nuance” on the battle. Earlier on Thursday, Mr Netanyahu met Mr Biden, who stepped down from his re-election marketing campaign on Sunday. Mr Netanyahu’s conferences on the White Home got here a day after he gave a fiery speech to Congress, vowing “whole victory” in opposition to Hamas, as hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated exterior. The prime minister faces stress each at residence and overseas to deliver an finish to the Israel-Gaza conflict, now in its ninth month.

‘Thanks’ – Netanyahu praises Biden’s help to Israel

Mr Biden’s staunch help of Israel has infuriated many left-wing activists, whose help the Democrats might have if they’re to win November’s presidential election. On condition that, there may be additionally appreciable curiosity within the place Ms Harris may take in direction of Israel ought to she substitute Mr Biden within the White Home. After assembly Mr Netanyahu for about 40 minutes, Ms Harris stated she had an “unwavering dedication” to Israel and its proper to defend itself. She famous the battle started on 7 October when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel from Gaza, killing 1,200 folks and taking greater than 250 captives, in response to Israeli tallies. Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed greater than 39,000 folks. “Israel has a proper to defend itself. And the way it does so issues,” Ms Harris stated, expressing concern in regards to the “dire humanitarian state of affairs” in Gaza. “We can’t enable ourselves to be numb to the struggling and I can’t be silent,” she stated. “Let’s get the deal achieved so we are able to get a ceasefire to finish the conflict,” she added. “Let’s deliver the hostages residence, and let’s deliver much-needed aid to the Palestinian folks.” Mr Netanyahu is because of meet Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday.

Brandon Drenon/BBC Information Hundreds gathered in Washington to protest in opposition to Netanyahu