Harry Connick Jr. on How ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Changed His Life

Harry Connick Jr. spoke with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on Radio Andy about how “When Harry Met Sally…” catapulted his music profession when he was solely 21 years previous.

“I did two albums, after which the third album was ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ and I went from promoting like 5 or 10 thousand data — which was an incredible accomplishment for me — to hundreds of thousands of data,” Harry informed Jess and Julia.

He continued, “And that was again within the day, clearly earlier than there have been cell telephones and web and stuff, so there weren’t as many selections. So once you have been on ‘The Tonight Present,’ everyone noticed that, or once you have been on the radio or a billboard. It wasn’t like there have been 1,500 artists popping out each month.”

The “When Harry Met Sally…” movie and soundtrack have been launched in July 1989. The soundtrack went 2x Platinum within the US, and Harry received a GRAMMY for Greatest Jazz Male Vocal Efficiency.

“It was a special time,” Harry stated, “so I went from being not very well-known to folks — I keep in mind strolling by way of an airport as soon as they usually have been taking part in it, and persons are turning and looking out … I can’t describe that feeling ’trigger that’s what I wished my complete life … ‘Simply give me the piano. Give me the microphone. Let me sing for y’all.’ That’s all I wished to do. It’s all I nonetheless wish to do, so to have the possibility, like that was simply, man. I felt just like the luckiest man on this planet.”

SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Present with Julia Cunningham” airs Monday by way of Friday at 2pm ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 102) and is on the market to stream anytime on the SiriusXM app.