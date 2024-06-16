Helenius enters 2024 Draft eyeing jump to NHL

Former NHL ahead Olli Jokinen, who coached Helenius the previous two seasons, believes that form of leap is feasible due to the drive and willpower he confirmed.

“I really assume that he will have an amazing alternative to crack an NHL lineup subsequent 12 months as a result of he’ll be a helpful participant,” Jokinen mentioned. “He can play down the lineup as properly. In that method he is a particular child. Clearly his strengths are with the puck and bringing the offense and all that, however typically while you go within the new stage, you must be good with out the puck, and particularly within the NHL stage not essentially change into a scorer instantly within the first 12 months.

“Our huge focus this 12 months was getting higher within the face-offs, getting higher understanding that taking part in strong protection and taking part in for the staff and being on the ice within the essential conditions, that coaches belief you. That was a giant studying factor for him this 12 months, and he took an enormous step ahead.”

Jokinen particularly was impressed by the sting that Helenius confirmed regardless of his dimension (5-foot-11, 189 kilos).

“He is actually poised with the puck so clearly he can play quick, however on the identical time he can gradual the sport down,” Jokinen mentioned. “So his hockey sense is off the chart. Clearly his compete stage is the place it must be and in addition that is one of many strengths for him, that he loves the competitors. He likes to observe, he likes to battle and he likes to get his nostril soiled.

“He is very robust along with his skates and clearly the edgework and small turns with the cutbacks and stuff like that, he can actually function in small areas and tight areas. The compete stage and all that, he isn’t afraid of going into these small areas.”

Helenius is No. 3 in NHL Central Scouting’s remaining rating of Worldwide skaters for the 2024 Higher Deck NHL Draft.

“Konsta is a really versatile participant, which makes him what he’s at this time,” mentioned Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen, NHL director of European Scouting. “He isn’t essentially doing YouTube highlights, however he retains his staff on the appropriate path. He’s a frontrunner contained in the staff and has an amazing persona.

“Konsta’s hockey IQ is his better part in my thoughts as he is ready to continuously do small performs the place he helps his teammates to get higher possibilities to attain.”