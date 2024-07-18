Here are the contenders for TV’s biggest honors : NPR



76th EMMY® AWARDS NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

YouTube



The Tv Academy introduced nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday. Shogun leads nominations with 25 on the drama facet, whereas The Bear introduced in a comedy class report of 23. You possibly can learn our takeaways right here.

Winners can be introduced on the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15.

Excellent comedy sequence

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Solely Murders within the Constructing

Palm Royale

Reservation Canines

What We Do within the Shadows

Excellent lead actress in a comedy sequence

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Solely Murders within the Constructing

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Good, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Excellent lead actor in a comedy sequence

Matt Berry, What We Do within the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Martin Brief, Solely Murders within the Constructing

Steve Martin, Solely Murders within the Constructing

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Canines

Excellent supporting actor in a comedy sequence

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Solely Murders within the Constructing

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night time Dwell

Excellent supporting actress in a comedy sequence

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Solely Murders within the Constructing

Excellent drama sequence

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Present

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Sluggish Horses

3 Physique Drawback

Excellent lead actor in a drama sequence

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Sluggish Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Excellent lead actress in a drama sequence

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Present

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Present

Excellent supporting actor in a drama sequence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Present

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Present

Jon Hamm, The Morning Present

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Sluggish Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Excellent supporting actress in a drama sequence

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Present

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Present

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Present

Holland Taylor, The Morning Present

Excellent restricted or anthology sequence

Child Reindeer

Fargo

Classes in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night time Nation

Excellent lead actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night time Nation

Brie Larson, Classes in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Excellent lead actor in a restricted or anthology sequence or film

Matt Bomer, Fellow Vacationers

Richard Gadd, Child Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Excellent supporting actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Below the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Child Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Classes in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Child Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night time Nation

Excellent supporting actor in a restricted or anthology sequence or film

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Vacationers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Child Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night time Nation

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Classes in Chemistry

Deal with Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Excellent actuality competitors program

The Wonderful Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

High Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Excellent speak sequence

The Every day Present

Jimmy Kimmel Dwell

Late Night time with Seth Meyers

The Late Present with Stephen Colbert

You possibly can see the complete record of nominees right here.

Amazon helps NPR and pays to distribute a few of our content material.