Here are the contenders for TV’s biggest honors : NPR
The Tv Academy introduced nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday. Shogun leads nominations with 25 on the drama facet, whereas The Bear introduced in a comedy class report of 23. You possibly can learn our takeaways right here.
Winners can be introduced on the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15.
Excellent comedy sequence
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Solely Murders within the Constructing
Palm Royale
Reservation Canines
What We Do within the Shadows
Excellent lead actress in a comedy sequence
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Good, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Excellent lead actor in a comedy sequence
Matt Berry, What We Do within the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Brief, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Steve Martin, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Canines
Excellent supporting actor in a comedy sequence
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night time Dwell
Excellent supporting actress in a comedy sequence
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Meryl Streep, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Excellent drama sequence
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Present
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Sluggish Horses
3 Physique Drawback
Excellent lead actor in a drama sequence
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Sluggish Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Excellent lead actress in a drama sequence
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Present
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Present
Excellent supporting actor in a drama sequence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Present
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Present
Jon Hamm, The Morning Present
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Sluggish Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Excellent supporting actress in a drama sequence
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Present
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Present
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Present
Holland Taylor, The Morning Present
Excellent restricted or anthology sequence
Child Reindeer
Fargo
Classes in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night time Nation
Excellent lead actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night time Nation
Brie Larson, Classes in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Excellent lead actor in a restricted or anthology sequence or film
Matt Bomer, Fellow Vacationers
Richard Gadd, Child Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Excellent supporting actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Below the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Child Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Classes in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Child Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night time Nation
Excellent supporting actor in a restricted or anthology sequence or film
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Vacationers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Child Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night time Nation
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Classes in Chemistry
Deal with Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Excellent actuality competitors program
The Wonderful Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
High Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Excellent speak sequence
The Every day Present
Jimmy Kimmel Dwell
Late Night time with Seth Meyers
The Late Present with Stephen Colbert
You possibly can see the complete record of nominees right here.
Amazon helps NPR and pays to distribute a few of our content material.
