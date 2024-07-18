Connect with us

Here are the contenders for TV’s biggest honors : NPR

Published

29 seconds ago

on

By

76th EMMY® AWARDS NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT
YouTube

The Tv Academy introduced nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday. Shogun leads nominations with 25 on the drama facet, whereas The Bear introduced in a comedy class report of 23. You possibly can learn our takeaways right here.

Winners can be introduced on the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15.

Excellent comedy sequence

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Solely Murders within the Constructing
Palm Royale 
Reservation Canines
What We Do within the Shadows

Excellent lead actress in a comedy sequence

Kristen Wiig plays a former pageant queen in Palm Royale.

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Good, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Excellent lead actor in a comedy sequence

Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, and Lane Factor as Cheese.

Matt Berry, What We Do within the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Brief, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Steve Martin, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Canines

Excellent supporting actor in a comedy sequence

From child star to 'Abbott,' Tyler James Williams pays it forward to the kids on set

Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Solely Murders within the Constructing
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night time Dwell

Excellent supporting actress in a comedy sequence

Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) is a young writer for legendary stand-up comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) in Hacks.

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Meryl Streep, Solely Murders within the Constructing

Excellent drama sequence

Aliens attack science in '3 Body Problem,' a new adaptation of a Chinese sci-fi novel

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Present
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Sluggish Horses
3 Physique Drawback

Excellent lead actor in a drama sequence

Sex, violence, 'Game of Thrones'-style power grabs — the new 'Shōgun' has it all

Idris Elba, Hijack 
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Sluggish Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown

Excellent lead actress in a drama sequence

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' are back — so are the fights and bewitching on-screen chemistry

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Present
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Present

Excellent supporting actor in a drama sequence

Gary Oldman had 'free rein' in spy thriller 'Slow Horses' — now back for Season 3

Billy Crudup, The Morning Present
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Present
Jon Hamm, The Morning Present
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Sluggish Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Excellent supporting actress in a drama sequence

'The Morning Show' is back, with a new billionaire

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Present
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Present
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Present
Holland Taylor, The Morning Present

Excellent restricted or anthology sequence

Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer': A dark, haunting story bungles its depiction of queerness

Child Reindeer
Fargo
Classes in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night time Nation

Excellent lead actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film

'Night Country' is the best 'True Detective' season since the original

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night time Nation
Brie Larson, Classes in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Excellent lead actor in a restricted or anthology sequence or film

Don't call him a sociopath: Here's how Andrew Scott humanizes 'Ripley'

Matt Bomer, Fellow Vacationers
Richard Gadd, Child Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Excellent supporting actress in a restricted or anthology sequence or film

Don't miss the latest 'Feud' – between Truman Capote and NYC's society ladies

Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Below the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Child Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Classes in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans 
Nava Mau, Child Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night time Nation

Excellent supporting actor in a restricted or anthology sequence or film

This new show gives a little heard perspective on the Vietnam War

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Vacationers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Child Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night time Nation
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Classes in Chemistry
Deal with Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Excellent actuality competitors program

You will not be betrayed by 'The Traitors'

The Wonderful Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
High Chef
The Traitors
The Voice

Excellent speak sequence

Jon Stewart returned Monday as host of The Daily Show.

The Every day Present
Jimmy Kimmel Dwell
Late Night time with Seth Meyers
The Late Present with Stephen Colbert

You possibly can see the complete record of nominees right here.

Amazon helps NPR and pays to distribute a few of our content material.

