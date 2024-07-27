Here’s why Simone Biles is skipping the Opening Ceremony in Paris – NBC New York

When you noticed Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kelsey Plum, Coco Gauff, and quite a few Crew USA’s different superstars on the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics, one lacking megastar was Simone Biles.

Simone Biles’ mom introduced Friday that Simone could be skipping the Opening Ceremony’s floating Parade of Nations to relaxation up for her competitions, however did stress the gymnast is feeling good.

“The primary competitors is Sunday, which is girl’s qualifier, and naturally she must relaxation up earlier than that competitors,” Simone’s mom, Nellie Biles, instructed NBC Information’ Hoda Kotb through the stay ceremony broadcast.

“She is feeling actually good. Spoke to her this morning and he or she’s doing nice.”

Nellie Biles mentioned Simone is pleased her household and assist group of 17 robust might be there to cheer her on in Paris.

When are you able to watch Simone Biles compete on the Olympics?

July 28 – Crew Qualifying: Simone Biles will first compete on Sunday, July 28 in group qualifying occasions start at 3:30 a.m. ET. The early occasions might be accessible on Peacock with the later occasions that morning accessible on NBC New York. The occasion will air once more that night in Primetime on NBC.

July 30 – Ladies’s group closing: The ladies’s group closing begins at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30. You’ll be able to watch it on NBC and stream each equipment on Peacock.

Aug. 1 – Ladies’s all-around closing: The ladies’s all-around closing begins at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Aug. 3 – Ladies’s vault closing: The ladies’s vault closing begins at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 – Ladies’s uneven bar closing: The ladies’s uneven bars closing begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 – Ladies’s steadiness beam finals: The ladies’s steadiness beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Aug. 5 – Ladies’s ground train finals: The ladies’s ground train closing begins at 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Simone’s participation in making any finals is contingent on her reaching the finals. She possible is not going to take part in all the person occasions.

You’ll be able to see the total Olympics schedule right here.

How one can watch particular person gymnastics on the 2024 Olympics

Particular person gymnastics on the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Community and E!. Streaming might be accessible on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.

How one can watch Simone Biles on the 2024 Olympics

The four-time gold medalist will take part in at the least three particular person occasions in Paris, giving her the chance to almost double her gold medal rely.

Biles will take part within the ladies’s all-around and girls’s ground train competitions, in addition to the ladies’s steadiness beam competitors.

The Olympic legend gained gold within the ladies’s all-around and girls’s ground train competitions in 2016 in Rio, and likewise earned bronze within the ladies’s steadiness beam competitors that very same yr.

Listed below are the occasions you may count on to see Biles on the 2024 Olympics (all occasions ET).

Date/time Occasions Stream Solar, 7/28, 5:40 Ladies’s qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1, 12:15p *Ladies’s all-around closing Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 6:36a *Ladies’s steadiness beam closing Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5, 8:20a *Ladies’s ground train closing Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

The place will gymnastics occasions be held on the Paris Olympics?

The gymnastics occasions might be held at Bercy Enviornment, inbuilt 1984, however renovated between 2015 and 2015, in accordance with the Olympics web site, which mentioned it hosts males’s tennis, handball tournaments, and live shows, amongst different occasions.