Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival returns

The annual Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Competition in help of breast most cancers survivors is ready to return this Saturday.

Again for an eleventh version, the free pageant will function races at Buffalo RiverWorks, a 50/50 drawing, basket raffle, merchandise sale, refreshments and kids’s actions.

All proceeds will profit Hope Chest of Buffalo.

“The annual Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Competition is the first fundraiser for Hope Chest,” stated Hope Chest Board Member Deb Carella. “This occasion permits us to boost important funds to permit us to proceed the mission of Hope Chest whereas incorporating paddling train right into a enjoyable, aggressive occasion for Breast Most cancers survivors and the Western New York neighborhood. This 12 months we’re excited to be internet hosting a crew from California that may even be competing within the Breast Most cancers Survivor division. These not fascinated by paddling can come out and help the groups and take part in our Basket Raffle, 50/50 drawing and different family-friendly occasions.”

Organizers say a carnation ceremony will happen in tribute to girls who’ve misplaced their lives to breast most cancers and to those that are persevering with to battle.

Extra data, together with a full schedule for the occasion, will be discovered on Hope Chest Buffalo’s web site.