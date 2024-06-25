‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap And Review: ‘I Love You Brother’

Erryk and Arryk Credit score: HBO

Following the components arrange in final week’s Season 2 premiere of Home Of The Dragon, the collection provides us one other episode of largely politicking and setup punctuated on the very finish with excessive violence. This scene, nonetheless, was much more enjoyable than final week’s traumatizing child-murder. That’s to not say the scene was nice, however I’d moderately watch two knights combating than that grisly Blood and Cheese scene any day.

Spoilers observe.

We’ll begin on the finish this week, because it’s definitely the second everybody will probably be speaking about after the episode airs on HBO and Max. Arryk (Luke Tittensor) and Erryk (Elliot Tittensor) Cargyll’s struggle to the dying labored shockingly properly, largely due to the wonderful—nay, excellent—casting of those two knights, twins in actual life and on the present.

The Cargyll’s have been every sworn Kingsguard knights to the earlier ruler, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) however when the Hightowers pulled their little coup on the finish of final season, the 2 brothers every selected completely different queens to assist. Erryk, disillusioned with Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) frequent journeys to brothels and illicit fights the place impoverished kids struggle for the amusement of others, tries to persuade his brother, Arryk, to assist Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) however he’s unyielding. He swore an oath and is unwilling to interrupt it, regardless of the prince’s “proclivities.”

(Fast notice: I might be aggravated with Mother and Dad Cargyll for naming their sons in probably the most complicated vogue possible, however I’m going to simply pin this one on George R.R. Martin who had a whole lot of enjoyable with names in his e book Fireplace and Blood, together with an entire lineage of Tullys with names like Grover, Oscar and Elmo).

Disenchanted with Aegon, Erryk fled King’s Touchdown and traveled to Dragonstone, pledging his allegiance to Rhaenyra and turning into one in every of her Queensguard. Erryk remained behind, although in tonight’s episode he most likely ought to have realized that whether or not or not he can assist Aegon, remaining beneath the iron fist of the petty Lord Commander, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is a foul thought. Cole, indignant that the younger prince Jaehaerys was murdered beneath his watch, seeks somebody guilty and when he notices that Arryk’s white cloak is muddy—he was guarding the Queen Dowager, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) on their grief parade via town—he decides that Arryk will bear the brunt of his ire.

Not solely does Cole order the knight to go are likely to his cloak earlier than consuming, he devises a mission for him on the spot: He’s to make his option to Dragonstone, infiltrating the fortress by pretending to be his twin brother, and there slaughter Rhaenyra. Arryk balks at this—he’s a knight, not an murderer—however Cole gained’t bend, and sends him on the suicide mission with out consulting Aegon or the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

When Arryk arrives, he’s virtually referred to as out by the White Worm, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) as she passes, having simply been within the citadel together with his brother and the Queen. I saved ready for her to sound the alarm, however she by no means does, until we’re meant to know that she does offscreen, which is why assist exhibits up in time.

Arryk makes his option to Rhaenyra’s bedchambers, the place he relieves the knight on obligation after which enters her room, drawing his sword as he approaches. Simply then, Erryk bursts into the room as properly and the 2 struggle in top-of-the-line fight scenes this present has supplied up but. What makes it so nice is the truth that fairly rapidly the 2 males, who look virtually equivalent, are virtually unimaginable to inform aside. These of us watching definitely can’t inform, however neither can the onlookers who rush to the fray with a purpose to assist Rhaenyra. The warmth of battle, the armor, the ferocity of the struggle, all make their similarities—which maybe we might see previous in a second of calm—unimaginable to tell apart.

“I can’t inform which is which!” one in every of Rhaenyra’s Queensguard exclaims. Neither can I! It provides one other stage of pressure to the struggle. If one kills the opposite, is Erryk defending Rhaenyra, or Arryk right here to kill her? In the long run, they kill each other, although the final man standing turns to Rhaenyra and asks her forgiveness earlier than throwing himself on his blade. Was it Erryk begging forgiveness for ending his life, thus robbing her of one in every of her protectors? Or was it Arryk, in shock and grief on the dying of his brother lastly realizing that it wasn’t price it. “We’re one soul cut up into two our bodies,” Arryk instructed Cole earlier (I’m paraphrasing). These foolish oaths. As if Criston Cole would ever uphold his personal.

Elsewhere within the episode we get the parade of grief I discussed earlier. Otto Hightower thought it might drum up the sympathy of the smallfolk to publicly show the prince’s physique in a procession that nearly goes very badly. And never simply sympathy, however anger at Rhaenyra for the assassination, which Otto has made very public, sending ravens far and broad to denounce the act. It’s a plan that nearly works, till Aegon has all of the ratcatchers hanged outdoors the Purple Hold, regardless of most of them being harmless (although Cheese was additionally hung; we see his poor canine there, whining whereas it seems at his dangling corpse).

Otto is livid however he takes it too far, berating the younger king till Aegon has had sufficient. “You have been my father’s Hand, not mine,” he says. Larys Sturdy, the Clubfoot, is about to turn out to be much more highly effective it appears. Otto leaves for Hightower, dismayed at his grandson’s (fully unsurprising) rashness. That is the mattress that Otto himself made; he has solely himself guilty.

In Dragonstone, Rhaenyra is livid together with her uncle-husband, Daemon (Matt Smith) over the position he performed within the prince’s dying, although he denies telling Blood and Cheese that any son will do. Daemon is a liar, nonetheless, so we don’t know what he really mentioned. They argue and he leaves for Harrenhal to lift armies and put together for struggle.

Exterior of the courts of energy, we get a number of scenes with Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) and his brother Adamm (Clinton Liberty). We additionally see the dire straits that the blacksmith Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) finds himself in, with no cash and a sickly daughter.

At this level, we’re simply attending to know these characters. The explanation we’re attending to know them isn’t clear (and whereas I do know it, having learn the e book, I’m not going to spoil it right here. They’re vital characters! You’ll discover out why quickly sufficient!)

All instructed, this was one other considerably gradual episode however that doesn’t actually hassle me. I’ve accepted that Home of the Dragon is solely a really completely different beast than Sport Of Thrones. We’re nonetheless within the lead-up to struggle, and I think that after we get there, and all of the battles on sky and on the land escape, issues will get rather a lot bloodier and crazier.

I feel the one grievance that I share with some viewers is that I’ve a tough time caring a lot in regards to the characters. There are only a few that basically make you need to root for them, just like the Stark children did, or Brienne or later-Jaime Lannister, or Tyrion or Jon Snow or Daenerys (largely) or the Hound and so forth.. Thrones is crammed with wealthy characters that Martin fleshed out and gave form to in his books.

Fireplace & Blood’s characters are simply folks in a historical past e book, and the HBO adaptation—whereas it does definitely give them much more to do and much more depth—doesn’t actually make us fall in love with any of them. Rhaenyra and her sone Jace (Harry Collett) maybe, and Daemon’s women. We root for Daemon as a result of he’s enticing and harmful, however he’s a foul man at his core. Viserys was a superb king, however a weak one. Alicent is relatable however not likely likable. There isn’t a lot comedian reduction, that’s for positive! No person spouts bangers like “I drink and I do know issues.”

Nonetheless, it’s a superb present that I discover fully absorbs me. It’s a terrific story even when the characters are rather a lot much less sympathetic than the heroes have been in Thrones. That was nonetheless heroic fantasy. That is extra Shakespearean tragedy.

Scattered Ideas:

The mommy points over at Workforce Inexperienced are fairly one thing. Alicent failing to consolation Aegon in his time of want. Aemond laying within the lap of an older lady on the brothel. In fact, these stem from daddy points. Alicent tells her father, “I’ve sinned” and he brushes her off—after utilizing her as a pawn her whole life. This isn’t a household large into hugs, although Helaena could also be an exception to that rule. She’s simply too on the market to essentially join with anyone. Otto’s coldness has contaminated the lot of them.

Talking of Otto, I’ve seen on-line reactions about how nice he was this episode and definitely Ifans was terrific, and his reactions to his grandson and the Lord Commander—“What did Criston Cole do now?”—are priceless. However once more, that is all Otto’s doing. This whole struggle is Otto’s fault. He devised the coup when Alicent was only a woman, positioning her to seduce the king and driving the wedge between her and Rhaenyra, her shut childhood good friend. All of this struggling might have been averted had the Hand of the King simply backed his king and his king’s needs.

I forgot to notice that that is the second week in a row the place twins have died. Final week, solely one of many two Targaryen twins was murdered. This week two twins exit in a blaze of glory. If there have been triplets on this present, I’d be very nervous about subsequent week.

Lastly, I’ve heard it mentioned that Ser Criston Cole is now probably the most hated man in Sport Of Thrones historical past. I can’t agree with this evaluation. As vile and pathetic as the person is, he’s nonetheless far much less loathsome than both Joffrey or Ramsay Bolton. That isn’t saying a lot about his character, however let’s not get carried away right here, or let the fog of time blur our reminiscence.

Right here’s my video assessment of the episode:

What did you consider this episode? Let me know on Twitter and Fb.