News
How England overcame Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals
He’s possibly essentially the most convincing argument that England might nonetheless go on and win this match. In spite of everything, Jude Bellingham is aware of what it’s prefer to win issues — and to be the one to win them.
Right now, others shone brighter however Bellingham nonetheless did his bit. Right here he’s, additionally talking to BBC Sport:
💬 “It’s in all probability our greatest efficiency of the match. I felt we had a variety of management and even when Switzerland took over, we have been nonetheless fairly snug. Nonetheless missing these massive possibilities too, however we had a variety of harmful assaults and I’m pleased with the boys.
“Then the issues you’ll be able to’t measure — character, mentality — we confirmed that within the shoutout. Gamers approaching, having 10 kicks of the ball after which taking a penalty with that a lot stress and the entire nation anticipating.
“It’s a particular factor and a particular bunch of gamers.”
