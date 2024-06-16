How Italy battled back to beat Albania in Euro 2024 Group B match

Talking after the match, Luciano Spalletti sounded each completely happy and unimpressed along with his facet’s efficiency in opposition to Albania: “We thought we have been higher than we have been in too many conditions. We must be meaner, neat and tidy within the build-up. You could go and damage the opposition. We thought we have been sensible at protecting possession.

“We performed the sport the fitting method. It’s true. The scoreline doesn’t mirror the distinction between the 2 groups. We risked an equaliser late on, one ball excessive into the penalty space.

“We have been by no means in need of breath, by no means struggling, we tried to play that throw-in within the first minute, an try and do what we’ve been saying in the previous couple of days. Managing 4 midfielders, who’re capable of play neat and tidy soccer, helps you. Brief passes in tight areas, they appear ineffective however they create area in one other space of the pitch.”