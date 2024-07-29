How many medals does Team USA have? – NBC New York

The Olympic Video games are underway from Paris!

For a full rundown of all of the occasions every day, we’ve got a full breakdown of all the pieces airing, together with the place and find out how to watch. Each Olympic occasion might be streaming dwell on Peacock.

In terms of the medal depend, the United States is the favourite to win essentially the most medals. China is unlikely to overhaul the U.S. within the general medal haul, however has an opportunity to win extra gold medals than the Individuals.

So which nation is main in medals after the primary day of competitors? Here’s a take a look at the Olympic medal depend (and hold studying for some Workforce USA highlights from Day 1).

Right here is the complete leaderboard, which can be up to date day by day:

The final Summer season Olympics by which america didn’t high the gold medal desk was in 2008 in Beijing.

International locations at all times get a medal bump being the host nation, and France is predicted to nearly triple the variety of gold medals it gained in Tokyo.

Workforce USA Highlights: Day 1

FIRST U.S. MEDAL

There have been a complete of 13 gold medal occasions on Sunday. There have been suppoed to be 14, however Males’s Road skateboarding was postponed to Monday due to the rain.

However what’s one of the simplest ways to begin the primary day of Olympic competitors? Cook dinner’N Bacon.

Workforce USA’s Kassidy Cook dinner and Sarah Bacon, that’s. The pair, who’ve been mates since they have been 8 years outdated, earned a silver medal within the girls’s synchronized 3m springboard ultimate.

It was the primary medal of the 2024 Video games for Workforce USA.

China’s first gold medal of the video games was in taking pictures combined crew air rifle.

USA-AUSTRALIA CONTINUE RIVALRY IN THE POOL

Individuals Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel and Chris Guiliano mixed to win the lads’s 4x100m freestyle relay for Workforce USA’s first gold within the Paris Olympics.

The Individuals completed with a time of three:09.28 to seize their third straight Olympic title within the occasion.

Australia got here in second with a time of three:10.35 and Italy claimed bronze with a time of three:10.70.

Watch as Workforce USA wins silver within the 4x100m freestyle ultimate, behind Australia and narrowly beating China.

Australia flipped the script n the ladies’s 4x100m freestyle relay, taking the gold medal over the U.S. and setting an Olympic document time of three:28.92 within the course of.

Workforce USA took silver, with an American document time of three:30.20, whereas China took bronze.

The 4 swimmers incomes medals for Workforce USA are Simone Manuel, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske.

Watch as Workforce USA wins silver within the 4x100m freestyle ultimate, behind Australia and narrowly beating China.

KATIE LEDECKY, GRETCHEN WALSH SHINE

In particular person finals, star U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky gained her 11th Olympic medal on Saturday, profitable bronze within the 400m freestyle on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She clocked a time of 4:00.86 to complete behind Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who completed in 3:57.49 to win a second-straight gold medal within the 400m.

In the meantime, Connecticut’s Gretchen Walsh broke the Olympic document within the girls’s 100m butterfly semifinals with a time of 55.38 seconds. Walsh challenged her personal world document time of 55.18.

Fellow American Torri Huske posted the second-best semifinal time of 56.0.

The 100m butterfly ultimate will happen on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Workforce USA’s Gretchen Walsh units an Olympic document within the girls’s 100m butterfly.

Stephen Wade of the Related Press contributed to this report.