How Ollie Watkins sent England into the Euro 2024 final
Dumfries and involvement have by no means been strangers. The complete-backs of fifty years in the past would possibly recognise him in the identical manner that an historic Egyptian pill carver would possibly recognise an iPad.
Overlapper doesn’t fairly appear to explain what he does; ultralapper could be a greater flip.
The 28-year-old is journey made human, half-resembling the kid hero of a Pixar movie, half-resembling a Pink Bull-sponsored excessive skier, tossing themselves down a mountain.
However after quarter-hour, Dumfries proceeded to toss himself into Kane. An England equaliser, and a Dumfries yellow card. Even by the Netherlands wing-back’s dynamic requirements, his first half towards England was busier than most.
As for the remaining, this was the cliche of ‘a sport that had all the pieces’ inside one participant, inside half-hour.
Netherlands 1 England 2: Late substitute Watkins hits winner to arrange Euro 2024 closing with Spain
