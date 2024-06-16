News
How Spain eased past Croatia 3-0 to kick off their Euro 2024 tournament with victory
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente stated on La 1 TV after the match: “We’re very joyful, however very prudent, we all know how soccer is. This can be a good begin, with good emotions, our soccer, our competitiveness. However this has simply began, there’s a lengthy approach to go. So joyful however calm and prudent.
“It was a really full recreation, in defence and assault, good in our excessive urgent in opposition to probably the greatest technical groups on the earth.
“I’m proud of the angle, how we learn the sport, doing what was wanted, and clearly for the end result. However we are able to nonetheless get so much higher, we now have to be demanding, get pleasure from this end result, however put together for the following recreation.
“Italy will probably be very troublesome, one other of the most effective groups in Europe, we now have to be on the identical degree as right this moment, at the least, to have an opportunity to win. We all know how troublesome it’s to win. We need to take one other huge step ahead, and be examples for the individuals in our nation.”
