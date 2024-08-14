How the final day of the Tina Peters trial played out

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) – Within the last hours of the Tina Peters trial on its eighth and last day, proceedings noticed closing statements from the protection and prosecution, jury deliberations, and a last verdict.

Tina Peters confronted three fees of trying to affect a public servant, two fees of conspiracy to commit legal impersonation, one cost of legal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, id theft, violation of responsibility, and failure to adjust to the necessities of the Secretary of State. Peters might withstand 20 years in state jail and be fined thousands and thousands of {dollars}.

All of the proof within the case had been offered. Each the prosecution and protection had a possibility to make closing statements.

The prosecution closed by saying the case of Tina Peters was a easy cover-up laced with lies, deceit, and fraud. Prosecutors argued Peters used Conan Hayes, a person from California, to impersonate Gerald Wooden and enter a safe tabulation room to tamper with election gear. Mr. Shapiro with the prosecution stated, “The defendant violated the belief of her workplace. She violated the belief of her workers. Folks like Stephanie Wenholz, and Brandy Vance—harmless, hard-working public servants. Most significantly, she violated the belief of this group—the residents of Mesa County, Colorado.”

The protection’s closing assertion centered on the absurdity of the case and stated it didn’t make sense that she was being charged with ten crimes for what they stated was one determination that was not unlawful on the time. Peter’s legal professionals additionally identified the prosecution didn’t subpoena Conan Hayes, and they didn’t present the ‘Code Monkey Z’ video. Mr. Case with the protection workforce stated, “Why did they not present you the Code Monkey Z video? We heard (all through) the entire trial that that is the factor that will put the Secretary of State in jeopardy. The Secretary of State witness stated it was the worst factor he had ever seen, however they won’t present it to you.” The prosecution continued saying Peters was a goal and being made an instance by the federal government. They appealed to the jury and advised them the witness testimonies couldn’t show past an inexpensive doubt that Peters was responsible.

The jury deliberated and reached a unanimous verdict on all ten fees. Peters was discovered responsible on all three fees of trying to affect a public servant, one cost of conspiracy to commit legal impersonation, 1st-degree official misconduct, violation of responsibility, and failure to adjust to necessities of the Secretary of State. The jury discovered Peter not responsible of legal impersonation, id theft, and one rely of conspiracy to commit legal impersonation.

Peter awaits sentencing for her convictions on October third. Her sentencing will run from 9:30 AM to noontime and might be executed by way of jury trial.

