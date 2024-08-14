Connect with us

How to find a Collector’s Meal, nostalgic cup

13 hours ago

For a lot of Individuals, McDonald’s Blissful Meals was an occasion. Certain, there was the meals however there have been additionally toys just like the Hamburglar and nuggets dressed like cowboys.

You by no means knew what you had been going to get and scoring a brand new toy grew to become an occasion.

McDonald’s is making an attempt to faucet into that power with a grown-up model of the Blissful Meal, which formally launched on Tuesday. Known as Collector’s Meals, the brand new menu merchandise is a combo meal that comes with six distinctive cups.

The quick meals chain needs prospects to create new recollections impressed by the designs on the collectible cups, difficult them to chase the “simple thrill” of discovering an elusive design or finishing a group, firm government Morgan Flatley mentioned in a information launch. 

