How to find a Collector’s Meal, nostalgic cup

For a lot of Individuals, McDonald’s Blissful Meals was an occasion. Certain, there was the meals however there have been additionally toys just like the Hamburglar and nuggets dressed like cowboys.

You by no means knew what you had been going to get and scoring a brand new toy grew to become an occasion.

McDonald’s is making an attempt to faucet into that power with a grown-up model of the Blissful Meal, which formally launched on Tuesday. Known as Collector’s Meals, the brand new menu merchandise is a combo meal that comes with six distinctive cups.

The quick meals chain needs prospects to create new recollections impressed by the designs on the collectible cups, difficult them to chase the “simple thrill” of discovering an elusive design or finishing a group, firm government Morgan Flatley mentioned in a information launch.

“We’re bringing again a few of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving followers a reminiscence that they will maintain of their hand,” Flatley mentioned. “These new collectible cups commemorate a few of our most unforgettable designs and international collaborations through the years, permitting longtime followers to relive treasured moments and serving to a brand new era make their very own lasting recollections.”

Here is what to know in regards to the new cups, their designs and methods to get them.

When will McDonald’s Collector’s Meals be accessible?

McDonald’s Collector’s Meals and the six collectible cups grew to become accessible at taking part U.S. areas on Tuesday, Aug. 13. They’re accessible on-line, in shops and on the drive-thru.

What does McDonald’s Collector’s Meal include?

In the event you occur to go to McDonald’s throughout breakfast hours, you then get your Collector’s Meal with a sausage and egg sandwich, hash brown and a sizzling espresso.

A Collector’s Meal ordered throughout lunch provides you some extra choices, with prospects having the ability to select from a 10-piece nugget or Massive Mac, together with fries and a drink.

The Collector’s Meal is ready to be accessible all day, which signifies that “you’ll be able to add to your assortment each time the temper strikes,” McDonald’s mentioned.

What sort of cups include the McDonald’s Collector’s Meal?

The designs picked to adorn the fast-food chain’s new line of collectible cups are a blast from the previous, a nod to a time when childhood toys and McDonald’s for dinner had been a few of life’s easy joys.

The cups had been designed to spotlight basic keepsakes, which had been at “the center of followers’ McDonald’s experiences,” just like the 1998 Cowpoke McNugget Buddy or 1993 McDonald’s Dragster.

“Did you miss out on the Hi there Kitty Crew Keychain in 2000?” McDonald’s writes within the information launch. “Effectively, now could be your probability – this time, offered on the brand new Hi there Kitty collectible cup.”

The cup designs embody:

McDonald’s

Coca-Cola

Hi there Kitty & Peanuts

Beanie Infants

Barbie & Scorching Wheels

Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions

Cups are collected with each buy of a McDonalds’ Collector’s Meal.