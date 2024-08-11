How to see shooting stars

The annual Perseid meteor bathe peaks in a single day Sunday and into the predawn hours Monday, giving skywatchers world wide an opportunity to get pleasure from top-of-the-line capturing star shows of the 12 months.

The Perseids are normally one of the anticipated skywatching occasions of the 12 months as a result of the bathe tends to ship a excessive fee of capturing stars. Climate allowing, stargazers might see as many as 100 per hour from darkish places.

“Not solely is the bathe wealthy in vibrant meteors and fireballs — No. 1 actually — it additionally peaks in mid-August when the climate remains to be heat and cozy,” Invoice Cooke, who leads the Meteoroid Atmosphere Workplace at NASA’s Marshall Area Flight Middle in Alabama, mentioned in a NASA weblog publish.

Specialists are predicting favorable situations for this 12 months’s present, notably as a result of the moon will set by round 11:30 p.m. native time, which suggests the capturing stars is not going to be washed out by vibrant moonlight.

If situations are clear, it is best to choose an unobstructed viewing location beneath the darkest doable skies, away from metropolis lights and different types of gentle air pollution.

Within the Northern Hemisphere, stargazers ought to head out between midnight and daybreak. NASA recommends letting the eyes alter to the darkish for about 45 minutes and avoiding cellphones or different vibrant screens.

Whereas the meteor bathe’s peak will possible produce the best fee of capturing stars, Perseid meteors have been seen for weeks — and can proceed to be seen after this weekend. The bathe occurs yearly from round mid-July to late August.

It happens when Earth passes via a cloud of mud particles and particles left over from a comet often called 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which was found in 1862. The streaks of sunshine are created because the items hit the ambiance and vaporize, abandoning vibrant trails as they disintegrate.