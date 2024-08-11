News
How to see shooting stars
The annual Perseid meteor bathe peaks in a single day Sunday and into the predawn hours Monday, giving skywatchers world wide an opportunity to get pleasure from top-of-the-line capturing star shows of the 12 months.
The Perseids are normally one of the anticipated skywatching occasions of the 12 months as a result of the bathe tends to ship a excessive fee of capturing stars. Climate allowing, stargazers might see as many as 100 per hour from darkish places.
“Not solely is the bathe wealthy in vibrant meteors and fireballs — No. 1 actually — it additionally peaks in mid-August when the climate remains to be heat and cozy,” Invoice Cooke, who leads the Meteoroid Atmosphere Workplace at NASA’s Marshall Area Flight Middle in Alabama, mentioned in a NASA weblog publish.
Specialists are predicting favorable situations for this 12 months’s present, notably as a result of the moon will set by round 11:30 p.m. native time, which suggests the capturing stars is not going to be washed out by vibrant moonlight.
If situations are clear, it is best to choose an unobstructed viewing location beneath the darkest doable skies, away from metropolis lights and different types of gentle air pollution.
Within the Northern Hemisphere, stargazers ought to head out between midnight and daybreak. NASA recommends letting the eyes alter to the darkish for about 45 minutes and avoiding cellphones or different vibrant screens.
Whereas the meteor bathe’s peak will possible produce the best fee of capturing stars, Perseid meteors have been seen for weeks — and can proceed to be seen after this weekend. The bathe occurs yearly from round mid-July to late August.
It happens when Earth passes via a cloud of mud particles and particles left over from a comet often called 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which was found in 1862. The streaks of sunshine are created because the items hit the ambiance and vaporize, abandoning vibrant trails as they disintegrate.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News3 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News4 weeks ago
Descendants of Nicodemus, Kansas, preserve history of its formerly enslaved residents | KCUR
-
News4 weeks ago
Wimbledon 2024 Final result: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic, defends title
-
News4 weeks ago
Kate Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance for Wimbledon Men’s Final
-
News4 weeks ago
Fever vs. Mercury odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for July 12 from top expert
-
News4 weeks ago
Stop & Shop closing will cut many stores across Mid-Atlantic
-
News4 weeks ago
Jacoby Jones, Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl champion, dies at 40