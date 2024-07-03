How to Unlock Fallen Theater and Grand Square in The First Descendant

In The First Descendant, a looter shooter from Nexon, gamers might want to discover a number of outposts which have a few completely different missions to finish, which largely contain defeating enemies with random gamers on-line (except you are related to your pals.) Kingston is principally the primary main space you get to totally discover, and it has three areas that you will undergo to maneuver the story of your Descendant ahead.







Kingston is east of Albion on the world map.

You may begin at Kingston’s Destruction space. And, in case you take a look at the map, you may see that the world to the west, The Fallen Theater, is closed off. There’s additionally an space to the north referred to as Grand Sq. that’s locked off. For those who spotlight the exits/entrances of those two areas, a message will seem on the display screen saying, “Solely skilled Descendants could enter.” Here is how you can cross by way of the crimson gates.

You may must get into Grand Sq. to get the Bunny Spiral Catalyst, wanted for the Bunny Analysis quest.







Easy methods to Unlock Fallen Theater and Grand Sq. in The First Descendant

Merely put, all it’s good to do to unlock the opposite areas of Kingston is full the quests throughout the first space and get the progress bar on the high left to succeed in 100%. Ranging from Destruction, hold doing missions you are assigned, and ultimately, you may get entry to different Battlefields.





It is price noting that the sport won’t allow you to enter in case you attempt to method the gate to the locked areas earlier than getting the progress degree to 100%. You may want to show round and assist your fellow Descendants take down monsters and full different targets first.