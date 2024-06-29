How to watch Brazil vs. Paraguay for free

New York Publish could also be compensated and/or obtain an affiliate fee in the event you purchase by way of our hyperlinks.



Brazil and Paraguay are again in motion tonight because the Group D squads play their second matches of the 2024 Copa America. Following their first matches, Brazil and Paraguay sit second and fourth, respectively, within the group — when the group spherical wraps up solely the highest two finishers in every group will transfer onto the Knockout stage.

Brazil’s first match in opposition to Costa Rica led to a 0-0 draw, whereas Paraguay fell 2-1 to Colombia. Having acquired one yellow card to Costa Rica’s two is what pushed Brazil into second place within the group.

The desk may see a shakeup at the moment following Colombia and Costa Rica’s assembly and this Brazil vs. Paraguay match.

Tonight’s sport airs on FS1, however Sling TV, DIRECTV Stream, and extra will carry the sport at a reduction or free fully for brand new subscribers.

When is the Brazil vs. Paraguay match on the 2024 Copa America?

Brazil and Paraguay face off tonight, June 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is Brazil vs. Paraguay airing on?

Brazil vs. Paraguay is airing on Fox Sports activities 1 (FS1), so if in case you have cable, you’ll be able to watch it on FS1 or the Fox Sports activities app along with your cable log-in data.

Methods to watch Brazil vs. Paraguay totally free:

If you happen to simply plan on simply catching a number of Copa America matches, three stay TV streaming services include FS1 and free trials for brand new customers.

Different methods to stream Brazil vs. Paraguay:

If you happen to’re planning on watching multiple match within the Copa America (see under for Brazil and Paraguay’s upcoming schedules), it makes extra sense to stream at the moment’s sport with out making the most of a free trial in any respect since they run at most seven days. You received’t get any days totally free, however you’ll save over $40.

Sling TV’s Blue plan contains FS1, and proper now, you will get your first month for 50% off. As an alternative of $45, you’ll pay $22.50 — and all you’ll want is one month of Sling to look at your entire match by way of the July 14 remaining match.

The place is Brazil vs. Paraguay being performed?

Brazil and Paraguay will meet on the pitch at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Crew Brazil Copa America schedule: When does Brazil play?

Tuesday, July 2 – vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. ET (FS2)

Paraguay Copa America schedule:

Tuesday, July 2 – vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Copa America squads: Who’s taking part in for Brazil and Paraguay?

Brazil roster for the 2024 Copa America

Goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Bento (Athletico-PR)

Rafael (São Paulo)

Defenders:

Danilo (Juventus)

Yan Couto (Girona)

Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro)

Wendell (Porto)

Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Éder Militão (Actual Madrid)

Bremer (Juventus)

Midfielders:

Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United)

Éderson (Atalanta)

Forwards:

Endrick (Palmeiras)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Evanilson (Porto)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Rodrygo (Actual Madrid)

Savinho (Girona)

Vinícius Júnior (Actual Madrid)

Pepê (Porto)

Paraguay roster for the 2024 Copa America

Goalkeepers:

Carlos Coronel (New York Pink Bulls)

Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño)

Rodrigo Morínigo (Libertad)

Defenders:

Omar Alderete (Getafe)

Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo Moscow)

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras)

Júnior Alonso (Krasnodar)

Gustavo Velázquez (Newell’s Previous Boys)

Iván Ramírez (Libertad)

Matías Espinoza (Libertad)

Néstor Giménez (Libertad)

Midfielders:

Matías Rojas (Inter Miami)

Richard Sánchez (Membership América)

Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Mathías Villasanti (Gremio)

Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo)

Hernesto Caballero (Libertad)

Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño)

Forwards:

Ramón Sosa (Talleres)

Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United)

Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alejandro Romero (Al-Ain)

Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo)

Alex Arce (Liga de Quito)

Derlis González (Olimpia)

Ángel Romero (Corinthians)

Why Belief Publish Wished by the New York Publish

This text was written by Angela Tricarico, Commerce Author/Reporter for New York Publish’s streaming property, Decider, and contributor to Publish Wished Procuring. Angela retains readers updated with cord-cutter-friendly offers, and knowledge on how you can watch your favourite sports activities groups, TV exhibits, and flicks on every streaming service. Not solely does Angela take a look at and evaluate the streaming companies she writes about to make sure readers are getting one of the best costs, however she’s additionally a superfan specializing within the intersection of buying, tech, sports activities, and popular culture. Previous to becoming a member of Decider and New York Publish in 2023, she wrote about streaming and shopper tech at Insider Evaluations.