How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay for free

New York Publish could also be compensated and/or obtain an affiliate fee in case you purchase via our hyperlinks.



Although Paraguay has already been eradicated from the 2024 Copa America, the results of their tilt in opposition to Costa Rica tonight can have main implications for the remainder of Group D.

Colombia has already superior, however they’ve but to lock up the highest spot and Group D’s second spot continues to be up for grabs. Costa Rica can advance with a win and a Brazil loss of their match, additionally airing at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight, and should additionally make up a deficit of not less than six objectives. Any outcome apart from that may see Brazil transfer on to the knockout spherical.

Tonight’s recreation airs on FS2, however Sling TV and DIRECTV Stream will carry the sport at a reduction or free completely for brand spanking new subscribers.

When is the Costa Rica vs. Paraguay match on the 2024 Copa America?

Costa Rica and Paraguay face off tonight, July 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is Costa Rica vs. Paraguay airing on?

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay is airing on Fox Sports activities 2 (FS2), so when you have cable, you possibly can watch it on FS2 or the Fox Sports activities app together with your cable log-in data.

Learn how to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay totally free:

There’s greater than every week of Copa America left, however if you wish to watch a few of it totally free, DIRECTV Stream presents a five-day free trial for brand spanking new subscribers. Nonetheless, it’s a must to subscribe to the Final plan to get FS2, because it’s the one plan DIRECTV Stream presents with that channel. After the free trial is up, you’ll get your first month for $110, reasonably than the traditional $135/month value.

Different methods to stream Costa Rica vs. Paraguay:

When you’re planning on watching multiple match in what stays of the Copa America, it makes extra sense to stream right now’s recreation with out benefiting from a free trial in any respect since there are 12 days left. You gained’t get any days totally free, however you’ll save a couple of dollars.

Sling TV’s Blue plan contains FOX and FS1, however tonight’s recreation on FS2 can solely be streamed on Sling with the Blue + Sports activities Additional add-on that prices a further $11/month.

Proper now, you will get your first month of Sling Blue for 50% off. As a substitute of $45, you’ll pay $22.50 — and all you’ll want is one month of Sling to look at the whole event via the July 14 remaining match.

The place is Costa Rica vs. Paraguay being performed?

The Costa Rica vs. Paraguay match is being performed at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX.

Copa America squads: Who’s taking part in for Costa Rica and Paraguay?

Costa Rica roster for the 2024 Copa America

Goalkeepers:

Kevin Chamorro (Deportivo Saprissa)

Patrick Sequeira (Ibiza)

Aaron Cruz (Herediano)

Defenders:

Fernán Faerrón (Herediano)

Julio Cascante (Austin FC)

Gerald Taylor (Deportivo Saprissa)

Francisco Calvo (Juárez)

Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios)

Joseph Mora (Deportivo Saprissa)

Haxzel Quirós (Herediano)

Jyeyland Mitchell (Alajuelense)

Yeison Molina (Guanacasteca)

Douglas Sequeira (Deportivo Saprissa)

Midfielders:

Brandón Aguilera (Nottingham Forest)

Orlando Galo (Herediano)

Josimar Alcócer (Westerlo)

Ariel Lassister (CF Montréal)

Jefferson Bremes (Deportivo Saprissa)

Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United)

Forwards:

Manfred Ugalde (Spartak Moscow)

Joel Campbell (Alajuelense)

Anthony Contreras (Pafos)

Kenneth Vargas (Coronary heart of Midlothian)

Álvaro Zamora (Aris)

Andy Rojas (Herediano)

Warren Madrigal (Deportivo Saprissa)

Paraguay roster for the 2024 Copa America

Goalkeepers:

Carlos Coronel (New York Crimson Bulls)

Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño)

Rodrigo Morínigo (Libertad)

Defenders:

Omar Alderete (Getafe)

Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo Moscow)

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras)

Júnior Alonso (Krasnodar)

Gustavo Velázquez (Newell’s Previous Boys)

Iván Ramírez (Libertad)

Matías Espinoza (Libertad)

Néstor Giménez (Libertad)

Midfielders:

Matías Rojas (Inter Miami)

Richard Sánchez (Membership América)

Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Mathías Villasanti (Gremio)

Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo)

Hernesto Caballero (Libertad)

Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño)

Forwards:

Ramón Sosa (Talleres)

Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United)

Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alejandro Romero (Al-Ain)

Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo)

Alex Arce (Liga de Quito)

Derlis González (Olimpia)

Ángel Romero (Corinthians)

Why Belief Publish Needed by the New York Publish

This text was written by Angela Tricarico, Commerce Author/Reporter for New York Publish’s streaming property, Decider, and contributor to Publish Needed Procuring. Angela retains readers updated with cord-cutter-friendly offers, and data on how one can watch your favourite sports activities groups, TV reveals, and films on every streaming service. Not solely does Angela take a look at and examine the streaming providers she writes about to make sure readers are getting the most effective costs, however she’s additionally a superfan specializing within the intersection of buying, tech, sports activities, and popular culture. Previous to becoming a member of Decider and New York Publish in 2023, she wrote about streaming and shopper tech at Insider Opinions.