How to watch series finale on Roku channel

The Yankees are enjoying their closing sport forward of the All-Star Break in a matchup towards the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Nevertheless, Sunday’s matinee has a twist to it: the collection finale between these AL East powerhouses will air on Roku TV.

This is extra on what you should know on tips on how to watch the Yankees tackle the Orioles this Sunday:

What, time channel is Yankees vs Orioles on Sunday?

Sunday’s contest would be the earliest sport both group performs this season, with first pitch slated for 11:35 a.m. at Camden Yards. The sport will likely be broadcast on the aforementioned Roku channel, which is part of MLB Sunday Leadoff on Roku, the inaugural season of this platform exhibiting MLB video games.

Is Sunday’s Yankees vs Orioles matchup free on Roku Channel?

Sure. It is blackout free (each out and in of market) with no subscription required to catch the sport.

Do I would like a Roku TV to entry Yankees vs Orioles on Sunday?

You do not. Whereas it might be extra accessible when you’ve got a Roku TV, followers can acquire the sport on therokuchannel.com, or through Amazon Fireplace units, Google TVs or Samsung TVs.

Must stream? No worries as the sport can be obtainable on the Roku cellular app for these on the go.

Will the Yankees be enjoying on the Roku channel any extra in 2024?

Sunday’s affair is the one time the Bronx Bombers will seem within the Sunday MLB Leadoff sport on Roku.

In the meantime, the Mets do have a sport on the channel, after they host the Marlins on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 12:05 p.m. at Citi Area.

What are the remainder of the video games that will likely be featured on the Roku channel this common season?

The Yankees-Orioles matchup marks the midway level for the service this season as they’d the rights to 18 unique common season video games this yr.

It debuted with a Could 19 matchup between the Pink Sox and Cardinals and can end up on Sept. 15 in a sport between the Reds and Twins at 1:05 p.m.

This is the total record of the remainder of the MLB video games which might be set to look on the Roku channel in 2024:

Sunday, July 14

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles, 11:35 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 21

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins, 1:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 28

Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays, 11:35 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 4

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 11

Los Angeles Angels at Washington Nationals, 11:35 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 18

Miami Marlins at New York Mets, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 25

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 1

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 8

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles, 12:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 15