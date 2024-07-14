Connect with us

How to watch series finale on Roku channel

How to watch series finale on Roku channel
The Yankees are enjoying their closing sport forward of the All-Star Break in a matchup towards the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Nevertheless, Sunday’s matinee has a twist to it: the collection finale between these AL East powerhouses will air on Roku TV.

This is extra on what you should know on tips on how to watch the Yankees tackle the Orioles this Sunday:

What, time channel is Yankees vs Orioles on Sunday?

Sunday’s contest would be the earliest sport both group performs this season, with first pitch slated for 11:35 a.m. at Camden Yards. The sport will likely be broadcast on the aforementioned Roku channel, which is part of MLB Sunday Leadoff on Roku, the inaugural season of this platform exhibiting MLB video games.

