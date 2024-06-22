How to Watch Soccer Matches Online Free

Soccer followers are in for a deal with this month with two massive tournaments happening on the similar time. Only a week after Euro 2024 kicked off, the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América Cup is occurring now, with the very best soccer nations from South America, North America and Central America all taking to the pitch.

Need to watch the Copa America 2024 soccer event (that includes stars like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior and Christian Pulisic)? Right here’s what it’s good to know.

At a Look: Watch Copa America 2024 On-line

When Is Copa America 2024? Dates, Location

The 2024 Copa America Cup kicked off June 20 and runs via July 14. This 12 months’s event takes place within the U.S., with places in Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, East Rutherford (New Jersey), Glendale and Charlotte, amongst others.

Copa America tickets are nonetheless out there on websites like Stubhub, Gametime, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. Use promo code THR2024 to avoid wasting $20 at VividSeats.com and use low cost code HOLLYWOOD10 to take $10 off your tickets at SeatGeek.com.

How one can Watch Copa America on TV

This 12 months’s Copa America event is airing throughout FOX, FS1 and FS2. A fundamental cable bundle will help you watch the 2024 Copa America matches on TV.

How one can Watch Copa America Soccer Matches On-line Free

Need to watch Copa America on-line with out cable? Listed here are a couple of methods to livestream the soccer matches from house, together with methods to look at Copa America on-line free of charge.

FREE STREAMING Watch the 2024 Copa America event on-line free of charge via DirecTV Stream, which has a five-day free trial that you should utilize to livestream the soccer matches on TV, in your cellphone, pill or pc. Signal-up for the free trial right here after which scroll to the FOX, FS1 or FS2 channel dwell feeds on the DirecTV Stream platform. Proceed on with considered one of DirecTV Stream’s sports activities or leisure packages or cancel earlier than your free trial is as much as keep away from being charged.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Photographs/LightRocket through Getty Photographs FREE STREAMING + DVR One other solution to watch Copa America on-line free is thru Fubo, which gives a seven-day free trial for brand spanking new clients. Fubo is among the greatest streaming providers for sports activities followers, with entry to FOX, FS1 and FS2 for a Copa America livestream, and ESPN for post-game highlights and replays. Fubo’s free trial contains free DVR, so you may file the soccer matches to look at again on-demand later. The helpful Fubo app additionally makes it simple to livestream Copa America matches in your cellphone, so you may take your viewing on the go.

Sling AFFORDABLE OPTION Sling is one other nice solution to watch Copa America on-line. The dwell TV streaming service contains FS1 and FOX (in most markets) as a part of its Sling Blue bundle, which is discounted by 50% off for a restricted time. Repeatedly $45, get entry to Sling Blue for simply $22.50. Use it to stream Copa America soccer on FS1 and FOX on-line with out cable. The $22 worth additionally will get you entry to dozens of different dwell sports activities, information and leisure TV channels which you could stream on-line.

Copa America 2024: Groups, Predictions

This 12 months’s Copa America event options 16 groups taking part in throughout 4 teams within the group stage, earlier than shifting to the knockout rounds. The 2024 Copa America last takes place July 14.

Argentina are the defending Copa champions they usually’ll be led as soon as once more by famous person Lionel Messi, who made a splash when he joined Inter Miami CF final 12 months. This event marks Messi’s file thirty fifth look, and Argentina are as soon as once more the favorites for the 2024 title. Brazil and Uruguay are additionally predicted to be among the many prime groups, as are host USA.

