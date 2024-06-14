How to Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Online Streaming

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, Selection might obtain an affiliate fee.

“The Boys” are again on the town. The R-rated superhero sequence returns to Prime Video for its fourth season this Thursday, June 13. With the intention to stream the sequence, and the latest episodes, you’ll have to join a Prime Video account, at present providing a 30-day free trial.

The fourth season of the Emmy-winning drama debuted with three episodes on Thursday night time and can proceed to air with weekly installments till its season finale on July 18.

Per the official description for the brand new season: “In Season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is nearer than ever to the Oval Workplace and below the muscly thumb of Homelander, who’s consolidating his energy. Butcher, with solely months to dwell, has misplaced Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ chief. The remainder of the crew are fed up together with his lies. With the stakes greater than ever, they must discover a option to work collectively and save the world earlier than it’s too late.”

The brand new season additionally introduces new supes Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and new CIA agent Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) amid the continuing battle for the soul of Homelander’s son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). In the meantime, Annie (Erin Morarity) distances herself from her Starlight persona, and Hughie (Jack Quaid) works by way of his relationship with a dying Butcher as they try and assassinate Neuman earlier than the inauguration (on President-elect Singer’s orders).

Forward of the fourth season, showrunner Erik Kripke introduced this week that the present would finish with its fifth season. Kripke had beforehand mentioned he needed no less than 5 seasons to inform the story so the information isn’t essentially breaking for diehard followers

“The Boys” has additionally spawned a number of spinoff initiatives at Amazon, together with animated anthology “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” and live-action supehero faculty sequence “Gen V,” which is in manufacturing on its second season, in addition to two different initiatives at present in growth, one set in Mexico and the opposite simply introduced by Kripke.

In her assessment of the most recent season, Selection TV critic Alison Herman wrote that the present “suffers rising pains in its darkest season but.”

“Whereas the present started primarily as a parody of oppressively dominant superhero franchised, it’s grow to be an indictment of an overlapping sequence of programs and the noxious ideology that underlies them,” she writes. “Season 4 begins to indicate the pressure of that effort, each on the viewer’s tolerance for despair and the sequence itself.”

