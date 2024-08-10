How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills NFL preseason game today: Livestream options, starting time, more

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms up previous to the 2024 Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame Recreation towards the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Corridor Of Fame Stadium on August 01, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. Nick Cammett/Getty Photographs



The Chicago Bears face the Buffalo Payments at this time in an NFL preseason showdown. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has but to verify if 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 total draft decide Caleb Williams will begin towards the Payments.

Maintain studying to learn the way and when to observe the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Payments recreation, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to observe the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Payments recreation

The Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Payments recreation shall be performed on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The NFL preseason recreation will air on NFL Community, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured beneath.

How and when to observe the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Payments recreation with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embrace NFL Community, it is easy to observe the sport if NFL Community is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your greatest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Sling TV is probably the most cost-effective method to stream the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Payments recreation



If you do not have cable TV that features NFL Community, some of the cost-effective methods to observe tonight’s recreation, and all the most important sporting occasions occurring this fall, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at the NFL Community on Sling TV, you may want a subscription to the Orange tier or the Blue tier. We propose leveling up your protection to get extra NFL video games this fall with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 monthly, however the streamer presently affords a half-off promotion to your first month, so you may pay simply $30. For the least costly Olympic-watching possibility, the Blue plan consists of the channels NBC, USA and E!, beginning at $45 monthly ($22.50 to your first month).

The streamer additionally affords huge financial savings on 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports activities Further plan if you prepay for the Sling TV Season Cross. The Sports activities Further plan consists of Golf Channel and Huge Ten Community, amongst others. Prepay for 4 months of the Sling TV Season Cross and spend $219, lowered from $300.

As a result of Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, Sling subscribers will need to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to observe in whole, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place accessible).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You possibly can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in whole) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Payments recreation free with FuboTV



You possibly can watch each NFL recreation airing on TV, together with tonight’s recreation, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to virtually each NFL recreation of the season. Packages embrace CBS, Fox Sunday NFC video games by way of “NFL on Fox”, NBC (Sunday Night time Soccer), ESPN (Monday Night time Soccer), NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply at this time’s video games, all with no cable subscription.

To look at the NFL with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with NFL soccer, FuboTV affords MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

Prime options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with FuboTV — you may cancel at any time.

The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, together with NFL Community. (You will have to improve to Final for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV consists of all of the channels you may want to observe faculty and professional soccer, together with CBS (not accessible by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different units.

Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Payments recreation free on Hulu + Stay TV

You possibly can watch the NFL, together with the NFL Community, with Hulu + Stay TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with each Fox and FS1. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each recreation on each community with Hulu + Stay TV, plus catch dwell NFL preseason video games, unique dwell common season video games, widespread studio exhibits (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Payments recreation dwell in your telephone with NFL+

If you wish to catch tonight’s recreation dwell in your telephone, take a look at NFL+. The premium streaming service, beginning at $40 per yr (or $7 monthly), affords entry to NFL Community. And sure, that features video games being broadcast out-of-market. To spice up your NFL expertise even additional, you may improve to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch as much as eight NFL video games concurrently.

Prime options of NFL+:

You get entry to all NFL preseason video games, together with these which can be out of market.

NFL+ permits you to watch stream native and primetime common season video games in your telephone or pill, however not your TV.

Contains the NFL Community (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it is a good possibility for many who wish to stream soccer on the go.

