How to watch the Nigeria vs. U.S. women’s Olympic basketball game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

After dominating Germany in its final ladies’s Olympic basketball group stage sport, Workforce USA strikes on to face Nigeria as we speak. Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner, A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and all of the proficient athletes enjoying for Workforce USA have dominated competitors within the group stage of the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games.

The competitors heats up as Workforce USA faces Nigeria within the knockout stage of the Paris Summer season Video games. Hold studying to learn how and when to observe as we speak’s Nigeria vs. U.S. ladies’s Olympic basketball sport, even when you do not have cable

How and when to observe the Nigeria vs. U.S. ladies’s Olympic basketball sport

The Nigeria vs. U.S. ladies’s Olympic basketball sport might be performed on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on USA Community, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured beneath.

Easy methods to watch the Nigeria vs. U.S. ladies’s Olympic basketball sport with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embrace USA Community and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer season Olympics, it is easy to observe the Olympic basketball if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock affords its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has lots extra stay sports activities to supply, together with Large Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions resembling WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to observe as properly, together with hit films and TV collection resembling “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $8 per thirty days. An annual plan is offered for $80 per yr (finest worth). You may cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock’s Olympic protection will embrace “multi-view” choices during which followers can curate their viewing journey, selecting the Olympic occasions they’re most occupied with watching.

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and traditional NBC and Bravo TV reveals, plus authentic programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Watch the ladies’s Olympic basketball on Sling TV for half worth



If you do not have cable TV that features USA Community, some of the cost-effective methods to observe the Olympics, and all the foremost sporting occasions occurring this summer time and fall, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer additionally affords entry to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Video games, NFL soccer airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (the place obtainable) and NFL Community with its Orange + Blue plan.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 per thirty days, however the streamer presently affords a half-off promotion on your first month, so you will pay simply $30. For the least costly Olympic-watching choice, the Blue plan consists of the channels NBC, USA and E!, beginning at $45 per thirty days ($22.50 on your first month). A Sports activities Further add-on is offered ($15 per thirty days) with 19 sports-centric channels, together with Golf Channel, Large Ten Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a brand new pay as you go providing for soccer season referred to as Sling TV Season Move. You will get 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports activities Further add-on, for $219. That is a financial savings of $81 over the same old worth.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You may add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Nigeria vs. U.S. ladies’s Olympic basketball sport free with Fubo



You can too catch Workforce USA ladies’s basketball airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France, and virtually each NFL sport subsequent season. Packages embrace the stay feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you’ll watch extra than simply the Summer season Olympics- all with out a cable subscription.

To look at the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You may start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or pc. Along with Olympic occasions, you will have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo affords NCAA faculty sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to contemplate including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per thirty days.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo — you’ll be able to cancel at any time.

You may watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air stay with Fubo’s lookback characteristic.

The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo consists of all of the channels you will want to observe faculty and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not obtainable by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, and different gadgets.

Watch the Nigeria vs. U.S. ladies’s Olympic basketball sport on Hulu + Reside TV



You may watch Workforce USA ladies’s basketball and extra top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games and each NFL sport on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV, plus unique stay common season NFL video games, well-liked studio reveals (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days after a three-day trial.

Olympics 2024: When does Workforce USA play?

Under is the schedule and outcomes for Workforce USA ladies’s basketball on the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris.

All instances Jap

2024 Olympics Group Stage (Lille)

2024 Olympics Knockout Stage (Paris)

Quarterfinals, Aug. 7: Nigeria vs. Workforce USA, 3:30 p.m. (USA Community)

Semifinals, Aug. 9: TBD vs. TBD, TBD — USA Community

Gold medal sport, Aug. 11: TBD vs. TBD, TBD — USA Community

Easy methods to watch Workforce USA ladies’s basketball on the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games in Paris

Girls’s basketball on the Paris Summer season Olympics will broadcast on USA Community. NBC and Telemundo will broadcast at the very least 9 hours of protection from 9 a.m. to six p.m. ET every day. Different occasions will air on the USA Community, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies and each Olympic basketball sport.

Who’s on the Workforce USA ladies’s basketball roster in 2024?

12 WNBA gamers make up the roster for Workforce USA’s ladies’s basketball crew.

When is the Workforce USA ladies’s basketball gold medal sport?

The gold medal sport for girls’s basketball is scheduled to be performed on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Who gained the gold medal in ladies’s basketball on the final Olympics?

Workforce USA took house the gold medal on the Tokyo Summer season Video games after defeating occasion hosts Japan within the last. It was Workforce USA’s seventh consecutive ladies’s basketball gold medal.